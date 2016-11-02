Is this the woman who introduced Prince Harry to new love Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry and his US actress girlfriend Meghan Markle got together in July, after meeting through the fashion designer wife of one of his school friends, a source tells HELLO!.

Misha Nonoo, who reportedly recently separated from old Etonian Alexander Gilkes, is a close friend of the Suits star and holidayed with her in Spain over the summer.

Misha is the mutual friend that brought Meghan and Harry together Photo: Instagram/@meghanmarkle

EVERYTHING YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT MEGHAN MARKLE

She was also in the UK, posting photographs from the Royal Enclosure at Ascot to her Instagram account in June. The New York-based designer is very well connected in royal circles and counts Princess Eugenie among her friends since her time working for Alexander’s upmarket Paddle8 Auction firm in the US.

Harry's new US girlfriend is Suits star Meghan Markle Photo: Edward Smith / EMPICS Entertainment

Alexander was a guest at the 2011 Royal Wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and his younger brother Charlie is a former flame of Pippa Middleton. Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice along with James Middleton were guests at his lavish three-day wedding to Misha in Venice in August 2012.

Misha is also close to Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie Photo: Instagram/@meghanmarkle

Meghan talks about her normal life in Canada

Harry is known to be very close to his cousin Eugenie, who also remains friendly with his last serious girlfriend Cressida Bonas.

Nonoo is a CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist and fans of her eponymous line include Emma Watson and Cate Blanchett as well as her close pal Meghan. HELLO! has reached out for comment.