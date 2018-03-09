Royals who are on social media

<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/Princess-Eugenie/"><strong>Princess Eugenie</strong></a> Handle: @princesseugenie Lineage: Granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and daughter of Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah, Duchess of York. In 2018, Princess Eugenie did something that few young British royals have done – publicly joined Instagram! While TRH the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry use the official Kensington Palace account, Princess Eugenie has an account of her very own, and shared her first post on International Women's Day. In her first post, the bride-to-be shared a video of her giving a speech at WE Day, and wrote: "I can think of no better day than today, International Women’s Day, to launch my personal Instagram. I hope to use this platform to share the causes, passions and people close to my heart. #scoliosis #iwd2018 #weday #firstpost." <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/royalty/2018030946855/princess-eugenie-instagram-royal-post/"><strong>Click here</strong></a> to watch the video. Photo: Instagram/@princesseugenie
Pinterest handle: uk.pinterest.com/HRHEugenieYork/ Princess Eugenie also no problem pinning it! The Princess of York has a verified Pinterest account and gives off major board envy. The art lover has boards dedicated to selfies, artist quotes and foodie art. Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin also offers a guide to her favorite places in New York and at home in London. Photos: Pinterest, Dave Benett/Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/Princess-madeleine/"><strong>Princess Madeleine of Sweden</strong></a> Handle: Facebook/PrincessMadeleineOfSweden Lineage: Madeleine is the youngest of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden's three grown children. We love Princess Madeleine's Facebook page, because she keeps us up with videos and photos not just on her royal duties, but also on her life behind the scenes with her three children young children that she has with British-American husband Chris O'Neill. Photos: Facebook/Princess Madeleine of Sweden
<b>Arthur Chatto</B> Former handle: Instagram/@arnchatto Lineage: He's the grandson of Queen Elizabeth's late sister, Princess Margaret We said HELLO! to the royal family's new heartthrob, Arthur Chatto, who was born in February 1999, in 2017! (To the disappointment of royal watchers, the account has since been deactivated.) Many remember Arthur as the young son of Lady Sarah Chatto, Princess Margaret's daughter, who acted as a pageboy to his great aunt, the Queen. Over the years he has also been spotted at big family events, attending the Queen's annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace and the occasional church service. Photos: Instagram/@arnchatto
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-charlene/"><strong>Princess Charlene of Monaco</strong></a> Handle: Instagram/@hshprincesscharlene Lineage: Princess Charlene is married to Prince Albert, who is the reigning monarch of the Principality of Monaco and head of the Princely House of Grimaldi. Having joined Instagram in November of 2016, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella's mom has less than 2,000 followers on Instagram. The Palace of Monaco manages the platform sharing "the life and work of Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene." From pictures of her adorable twins celebrating holidays, birthdays and Monaco's National Day, to her humanitarian work and trips abroad, the palace gives followers a peak inside the royal's glamorous and busy life. Photo: Getty Images/Instagram
<b>Prince Mateen of Brunei</B> Handle: Instagram/@tmski Lineage: A prince of one of the wealthiest countries in the world, he is one the Sultan of Brunei's 12 children. Born in 1991, Prince Mateen – dubbed by GQ Thailand as one of 'one of Asia’s most eligible blue-blood bachelors' – shares a look at his lavish life via his increasingly-popular Instagram page. The royal, who is studying a Masters degree in International Diplomacy in London, and, like Princes William and Harry, is a graduate of Sandhurst Military Academy, shares snaps of his polo playing, fit physique, hobbies and some incredibly adorable baby tigers on his account. Photos: Instagram/@tmski
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/Princess-Olympia/"><strong>Princess Olympia of Greece</strong></a> Handle: Instagram/@OlympiaGreece Lineage: Olympia is the oldest child and only daughter of Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece. With almost 100,000 followers on Instagram and a designation from Tatler as "the world's most eligible girl," the Parsons student is definitely one to watch. From Christmas spent on Harbour Island in the Bahamas, where her parents have a home, to skiing in Aspen with friends like Robert F Kennedy Jr.'s daughter Kyra and yachting in Greece with her Mykonos Squad, the Princess's jet-setting lifestyle is featured prominently on her feed. Plus we never tire of seeing her fashion week outings alongside celebrities like Emma Watson. Photo: PA/Instagram
Monaco royal <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/pauline-ducruet/"><strong>Pauline Ducruet</strong></a> Handle: Instagram/@paulinedcrt Lineage: Eldest daughter of Princess Stephanie of Monaco and former bodyguard Daniel Ducruet. While some of her contemporaries reveal only the picture-perfect version of themselves on social media, the 22-year-old's feed offers more than 22,000 fans a more natural version of herself (often without makeup!). Whether she is enjoying a "Holy Sunset" in Bali or "Dancin' till I'm dropin'"at Coachella, rock chick Pauline is happy to share. Family is clearly a focus for Prince Albert's neice, who regularly posts photos with mom Stephanie and half-sister Camille Gottlieb. The accomplished diver has also represented Monaco at various championships, including the Summer Youth Olympics, but fashion is clearly her passion, and the ambassador for skincare brand Lancaster is keen to pursue a career in the field and establish an identity beyond her royal connections. Photo: PA/Instagram
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/jordanian-royals/"><strong>Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan</strong></a> Handle: Instagram/@alhusseinjo Lineage: Eldest son of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan and first-in-line to the throne. The royal is as Instagram-savvy as the next 22-year-old and has amassed a following that's quickly approaching the million mark. While most of his posts concern the serious business of supporting his father King Abdullah II in royal duties and meeting international figures like the Pope and President Obama, there are plenty of others which give insight into the off-duty prince's life. From playing football and strumming his guitar to riding his motorcycle, Prince Hussein has a rich personal life filled with fun and adventurous hobbies. And as a first lieutenant in the Jordanian armed forces, his followers also get occasional glimpses of the royal during training exercises in the dessert and on the water trail at Jordan's Wadi Mujib near the Dead Sea. Photo: PA/Instagram
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/lady-kitty-spencer/"><strong>Lady Kitty Spencer</strong></a> Handle: Instagram/@kitty.spencer Lineage: Though she is not a royal herself, she has quite the royal roots. The eldest child of Earl Spencer – the ￼￼brother of Diana, Princess of Wales – and former model Victoria Lockwood. Since Lady Kitty Spencer moved to London from South Africa, four years ago, social media has been the lifeline, allowing her to keep in easy touch with family and friends, especially her mother. "We send pictures of what we're both doing," the 25-year-old previously admitted. And though she's said to be close to her cousins, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, she wouldn't dream of compromising their privacy to her 38,000 followers. What you can expect from her feed is a mix of blue-eyed selfies), enviable trips to St. Tropez and Cannes, front-row seats at Paris fashion week and outings with her 45-year-old boyfriend, Niccolò Barattieri di San Pietro. But it's not all fun and games, as the beauty also highlights her work with Centrepoint, a charity for the homeless for which Prince William is patron. Photo: PA/Instagram
Monaco royal <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/Camille-Gottlieb/"><strong>Camille Gottlieb</strong></a> Handle: Instagram/@camillerosegottlieb Lineage: The youngest child of Princess Stephanie of Monaco with former palace guard Jean-Raymond Gottlieb. Camille may not be in line to the throne as her parents never married, but she nonetheless lives the life of a true princess - from her lavish 18th birthday party at Monaco's La Vigie restaurant, to nights out with friends at Monte Carlo's destination nightclub Jimmy'z. Pouting her way through regular selfies, Camille has also revealed her tattoos and boyfriend - Swedish model Thomas Martini - to her followers. Photo: PA/Instagram
<b>Prince Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum</b> Handle: Instagram/@faz3 Lineage: Son of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum. Dubai's Crown Prince is one of the world's most eligible royal bachelors, an animal lover and poet with a staggering 4.2 million Instagram followers. The 33-year-old's feed features a mix of family photos with his many siblings, special moments with furry friends (lions and horses and elephants, oh my!), official outings with his father and adrenaline-fuelled glimpses of hobbies like skydiving and spear fishing. The London School of Economics graduate, who pops up at British society events like the Royal Ascot, completes his posts with poetic captions - no surprise given his many romantic and patriotic published works under the name Fazza. Photo: PA/Instagram
Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis Handle: Instagram/@elizabethtnt Lineage: The middle child of Johannes, 11th Prince of Thurn und Taxis and Gloria, Princess of Thurn und Taxis Vogue's style editor-at-large, often referred to by her nickname TNT, had an exceptional childhood in Germany, where she grew up in a 500-room castle brimming with risque modern art - and her life has gotten no less exceptional throughout the years. The 34-year-old's jet-setting lifestyle is well on display for her 30,000 followers, from fashion week tête-à-têtes with Gwyneth Paltrow and Karl Lagerfeld to royal and society weddings with her stylish mom and exotic jaunts to Salzburg, Kenya and beyond. The London-based journalist also shows off her love for adventure, sharing photos from a shark-tagging trip, kite-boarding excursions, horseback riding and international marathons. Photo: PA/Instagram
