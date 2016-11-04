Royal romance: What Meghan Markle can expect from dating Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has stepped into the global spotlight since news of her relationship with Prince Harry broke. And with reports claiming that she and the royal are "besotted" with each other, it seems like this royal romance might go the distance. Here are some things the TV star can expect from dating a real-life Prince Charming! Photo: Nigel Parry/USA Network
<b>All eyes on you</b> The American actress is already used to being in the public eye thanks to her role on the TV legal drama <i>Suits</i>, but the attention and interest that comes with being a royal's girlfriend outshines even the brightest spotlight in Hollywood. When you fall for a Prince it seems you have to be prepared to fall out of anonymity. Photo: PA
<b>Mums the word</b> Kensington Palace’s refusal to comment on Prince Harry and Meghan's romance is a reflection of how their blossoming relationship will be addressed by the Royal Family. In fact, it is highly unusual for the palace to comment on any personal relationship until an engagement is announced. While Meghan would be expected to follow the palace’s lead, she is in a trickier position than that of the Duchess of Cambridge, who didn’t speak publicly until the announcement of her engagement to Prince William in 2010. Given that she speaks to the press to promote her TV series and humanitarian work – here she's seen at one of her many work-related photocalls – Meghan will most likely enforce a strict "No Harry Questions" policy when it comes to curious reporters. Photo: Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic
<b>Befriending the women of Windsor</b> The British Royal Family are exceptionally close, so any and all significant others will find themselves in the company of Kate Middleton, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie along with the rest of the Windsor women. Luckily for Meghan, it seems that Prince Harry's family is happy to add new members to its royal squad. Autumn Phillips, the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cambridge have all been welcomed with open arms. Photo: Paul Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images
<b>Fashion star</b> The world's top designers are eager to see their creations on royal women, such as, seen here, Princess Beatrice, Duchess Kate and Princess Eugenie. Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen, Gucci, Dior and Erdem are just a few couturiers who have benefited from seeing their designs on Princesses and Duchesses alike. In addition to sparking a surge in sales, the prestige that comes with having a royal wear your label will follow a designer throughout their career. Meghan can now expect to be in demand among fashion's elite. Photos: Getty Images
<b>Jet-setting adventures</b> It's a good thing Meghan cannot live without her passport, because if history tells us anything it’s that the royal family, in particular Harry, loves to travel. Prince William's younger brother has whisked previous girlfriends like Cressida Bonas off for romantic ski vacations in the Swiss Alps and he is a frequent guest at his good friend Richard Branson’s private island in the Caribbean. Travel is something the pair have in common, with Meghan treating fans to stunning photographs from her getaways to Mexico and Italy on social media. Pictured here, Kate and William on a luxurious ski getaway. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Polo time</b> Back when Prince William was courting Kate, the future Duchess of Cambridge was often spotted on the sidelines of his charity polo matches. Just like his older brother, Prince Harry – seen here with Wills – is passionate about the sport and regularly participates in games around the world. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Day at the races</b> In addition to polo, the royal family's passion for horse racing runs deep. From the Royal Ascot, seen here, to the Epsom Derby, racing events are a common addition to the the British royals' calendars. While Meghan might have to wait some time before she can join the family in the royal enclosure at the Ascot – the exclusive event where the royals are seen here – there are plenty of other races she can enjoy with her Prince. Photos: WireImage/Getty Images
