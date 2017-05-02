Princess Charlotte: Things you didn't know about William and Kate's daughter

We've answered 11 fun questions about the youngest member of the Cambridge household, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-charlotte/"><strong>Princess Charlotte</strong></a>! From her hobbies to royal playmates, click through for facts about <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-william/"><strong>Prince William</strong></a> and <b>Kate Middleton</b>'s precious daughter.
<b>Who helps look after Princess Charlotte and Prince George?</b> Although <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-william/"><strong>Prince William</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middleton/"><strong>Kate Middleton</strong></a> are hands-on parents, the busy royals often need a little help with Charlotte and George. They rely on nanny Maria Borrallo, who trained at the prestigious Norland College and lives with the Cambridges at Anmer Hall. They can also turn to Kate's parents - particularly her mother Carole Middleton, who is an expert at planning kid parties. The doting granny has introduced the kids to crafts and baking. "All children love to bake," she has previously said. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
<b>Could Charlotte reign one day?</b> Yes. Even though Charlotte's reign is unlikley, because she is fourth in line to the throne, behind her grandfather <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-charles/"><strong>Prince Charles</strong></a>, father Prince William and brother George. With that being said, her great-grandmother <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-elizabeth/"><strong>Queen Elizabeth</strong></a>, pictured here, wasn't expected to rule either. Photo: The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images
What is certain is that Charlotte will retain her position even if William and Kate have another son, as the rules of succession favoring males were changed before George's birth. By comparison, Princess Anne dropped from second in line to third after her younger brother Prince Andrew was born in 1960. Photo: HRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
<b>Does she take after William or Kate more?</b> While William was a mischievous tot, Kate was more obedient. Charlotte seems to be taking after her mom. Photo: Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
"Catherine was a lovely little baby, cherubic and chubby-cheeked and so good," said the Duchess' former neighbor George Brown. With the same looks and lovely nature, Charlotte - who started sleeping through the night much faster than George - has been described by her mom as "very cute" and her dad as a "little joy of heaven." Photo: The Middleton Family/Clarence House
<b>Who are Charlotte's playmates?</b> In addition to her brother George, the princess has cousins Mia Tindall, Isla and Savannah Phillips nearby. She can also play with Charlie Van Cutsem, son of William's friend Hugh, and Max, the son of her parents' friend Sam Waley-Cohen. Sweden's Princess Madeleine has said she would "love" to set up a play date with her kids Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas and the Cambridge children. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
<b>What is her favorite activity</b> Playing with balloons! At a children's party for military families in Victoria, B.C., Charlotte made a beeline for the balloon arch, hugging it with delight. "Are we going to go pop?" William asked playfully as his daughter tried to lift the arch off the ground. "Pop! Pop!" said Charlotte, whose happiness only increased when she received a teddy bear and flower sculptures from a balloon-maker. "We try making balloons at home, but it doesn't work," William revealed at the time. Photo: Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage
<b>Where does Kate buy Charlotte's clothes?</b> The Duchess has shown a penchant for Spanish labels, which are likely the recommendations from nanny Maria Borrallo. Her picks include Pepa & Co., Irulea and M&H. Closer to home, Kate has bought outfits from John Lewis, Olivier Baby and Amaia Kids (a favorite for Charlotte's pretty hair bows) and Early Days (the company behind a lot of the princess's footwear). Photo: Stephen Lock - Pool/Getty Images
<b>How are William and Kate giving Charlotte a normal childhood?</b> This was important to William's mother, Princess Diana, and he will likely follow her example (with trips to the movies and McDonald's). Like her fatherm the young princess will likely have chores. As a child, William was tasked with cleaning out the cage of his pet guinea pig. Photo: HRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
It's at Anmer Hall, the Cambridge's country home in Norfolk, where Charlotte will be able to live a more normal life and attend school nearby like her brother. Photo: Getty Images
<b>What kind of royal training will she get?</b> William and Kate are making Charlotte as comfortable as possible with her royal role through experiences like royal tours. In Canada, the little Princess was encouraged to wave to the crowds - make balcony appearances and public outings. Milestones to look forward to include her first walkabout; William did his when he was ten-years-old. Photo: Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage
<b>What was Charlotte's favorite gift from Canada?</b> We strongly suspect it was the teddy bear given to Prince William and Kate when they visited the charity Sheway in Vancouver. Upon receiving the toy, Kate said, "Charlotte will love this, she loves her teddies." Other kid-friendly mementoes from the trip included a personalized life jacket from emergency services, a toy police dog named Spike and a giant stuffed Dalmatian. Photo: Arthur Edwards/Getty Images
<b>Will Charlotte be as athletic as her parents?</b> It seems likely, as she's already showing off her athletic side. Her skills include riding (though William says she doesn't have her own pony yet) and soccer. "George is sort of getting into [soccer] slowly, but Charlotte is showing more aptitude," the Prince said, adding "She's a very good footballer. You hold her hand and she kicks it." Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
<b>What is Charlotte's favorite animal?</b> As it turns out, Charlotte has many! Kate recently shared that her daughter has a "passion" for horses, but she's also fond of the family's English cocker spaniel, Lupo, and their pet hamster Marvin (who inspired artist Christine Frazier to draw The Royal Hamster). Kate has said, "Charlotte really likes [Marvin] because the whiskers always tickle her face." The little girl also enjoyed cozying up to a goldendoodle named Moose during her visit to Canada. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved