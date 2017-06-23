Queen Letizia of Spain loves leather: See the coolest pieces in her wardrobe

Queen Letizia paired her Uterqüe leather culottes with a flowy white blouse for the 40th anniversary of the Zeta Editorial Group in Madrid. The royal updated one of her signature looks with maroon pumps that matched her lipstick. Photo: Royal-ES / dana press Dana Press Photos/PA Images
In November 2016, the former TV anchorwoman wore a new studded black leather top by Uterque for a journalism awards ceremony at the Hotel Ritz in Madrid. Photo: Gtres Online
Queen Letizia achieved the ultimate street style look with her brown leather bag and biker jacket combo. Photo: Gtres Online
The royal opted for a grey leather lambskin BOSS dress for a day out in Paris. Photo: Getty Images
For an event at Madrid's La Zarzuela Palace, Queen Letizia wore a burgundy lambskin leather dress by her go-to designer BOSS. Photo: Getty Images
The Queen of Spain donned these Uterqüe leather culottes for the opening of a 2016 art expo in Madrid. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Letizia looked chic in a boxy BOSS leather jacket for a visit to the village of Teverga. Photo: Gtres Online
King Felipe VI and wife Queen Letizia were perfectly matched for their their visit to the Bosch exhibition at the Prado Museum. The Spanish Queen looked sharp in a blue croc leather-look ensemble from BOSS. Photo: Gtres Online
For a visit to Chicago back when she was Crown Princess, Letizia donned a black leather jacket with – what else? – princess sleeves. Photo: Gtres Online
There's no better match for red-hot leggings than scarlet stilettos – just ask Queen Letizia. Photo: Gtres online
Queen Letizia loves leather jackets, and this one is another to add to the collection. She wore this ensemble for running errands on the streets of Madrid. Photo: Gtres Online
For her visit to opening of the Botin Center in Santander, the Spanish royal wore a peplum red leather jacket. Queen Letizia paired her look with white pants and a white clutch. Photo: Getty Images
