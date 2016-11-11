Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son Marius breaks his arm after gymnastics accident

Norway’s Marius Borg Høiby could use a gymnastics lesson! Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway’s son broke his arm after a failed somersault attempt.

The Norwegian heartthrob was photographed earlier this month out with his girlfriend Linn Helena Nilsen sporting a cast on his right arm. According to Norway’s Se Og Hør magazine, Marius’ accident happened while at a party.

Photo: Instagram/@marius_borg

Despite the injury, the 19-year-old looked cozy beside his lady for their November date. The pair recently attended Oslo’s Horse Show together, along with a number of Norwegian royals – though Marius himself is not a royal.

The athletic teen is the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from a previous relationship with advertising executive Morten Borg. In addition to Marius, the Princess is also a mother to Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus, whom she shares with her husband, Crown Prince Haakon.

Photo: Adam Scotti

The Crown Prince and Princess of Norway are currently undertaking a royal tour of Canada to focus on the challenges in the Arctic and see how innovative Norwegian companies can get into the Canadian market. The pair kicked off their visit to the country with a "private dinner" on November 7 with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie.

Justin shared a photo from the evening with his country's royal guests, writing, "Welcome to Norway's Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit - thanks for the good company and conversation tonight!"