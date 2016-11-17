Prince William's whirlwind trip to Vietnam in photos

<b>Day 2</b> Prince William delievered a powerful speech urging governments around the world to protect endangered animals at the 3rd International Conference on the Illegal Wildlife Trade. "We know that we aren't moving fast enough to keep up with the crisis. Rhinos, elephants, pangolins, lions, they are still being killed in horrifying numbers," he said. "While we've made progress, the truth is we are still falling behind. A betting man would still bet on extinction." The Duke continued, "We can win this battle - And in doing so we can take a small but important step in reminding ourselves that we are capable of rising to the challenges of our age - a message that our young people need to hear loud and clear." Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Save the rhinos! The British royal paid a visit to the WildAid booth at the conference where he posed with an activist dressed as a rhino. Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images
Kate Middleton's husband met with leaders of some of the NGOs at the conference who like the Duke's organizations are fighting to end wildlife crime. Photo: Twitter/@kensingtonroyal
The dad-of-two looked dapper as he arrived at VTV to record an interview for <i>Talk Vietnam</i>. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The Duke of Cambridge was ready for his closeup on the set of the VTV show <i>Talk Vietnam</i>. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
William recorded an interview on the popular, local talk show discussing his love for wildlife and how much he enjoyed his first trip to Vietnam. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
<b>Day 1</b> <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-william/"><strong>Prince William</strong></a> traveled to Vietnam to continue his fight against wildlife crime. Prior to his arrival in Hanoi, Kensington Palace tweeted, "The Duke is very much looking forward to seeing the city for himself on his visit to Hanoi." Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The Duke of Cambridge met with His Excellency Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the Prime Minister's residence. The pair discussed the strength of the relationship between the United Kingdom and Vietnam. William told the PM that he is looking forward to hearing about the efforts Vietnam is using to tackle the challenges presented by the illegal wildlife trade. Photo: HOANG DINH NAM/AFP/Getty Images
Upon his arrival, Prince George's father also met Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh at the Presidential Palace in Vietnam. William's two-day visit, which came at the request of Her Majesty's Government, is centered around the royal's attendance of the third conference on the Illegal Wildlife Trade. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The Duke of Cambridge enjoyed a walk through the Old Town in Hanoi. Royal fans surrounded the Prince trying to get a photo. Photo: HOANG DINH NAM/AFP/Getty Images
Kate Middleton's husband visited a traditional medicine shop on Lan Ong Street in Hanoi's Old Town to learn more about traditional medicine and its links to the illegal wildlife trade. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince William joined a class of eight-years-olds in the library of Hong Ha Primary school. The Duke used the opportunity to discuss protecting wildlife with the children who were being read the storybook <i>I’m a Little Rhino</i>. Photo: PHOANG DINH NAM/AFP/Getty Images
William shook hands with an excited local during his visit to Aha cafe, where the royal was joined by conservation supporters. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Bend it like Beckham! The Prince showed off his soccer skills, playing a game with students at a local school on Lan Ong Street. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The royal looked cheery, while out and about Hanoi, Vietnam. As part of his trip to the Southeast Asia country, William is encouraging people to stop the use of things like the rhino horn. Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The British royal paid a visit to the Buddhist temple, Ngoc Son Temple on the first day of his visit to Vietnam. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The Duke of Cambridge attended a British Embassy reception in the evening, where he met with Vietnam's young arts, civil society and business leaders. Photo: Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal
Princess Charlotte's dad met 50 young individuals at the reception and discussed the contributions they are making to Vietnamese society. Photo: Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal
William posed with two artists, who were part of a UK/Vietnam artistic collaboration at the reception held at the Metropole Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
