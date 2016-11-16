Zara Tindall is excited for Mia to experience her family's holiday traditions now that she is a bit older

Holidays with the royal family are never boring. Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara Tindall opened up about the family's festive celebrations, and how she can't wait to be reunited with her relatives at the Queen's Sandringham residence. "Having all the generations of my family together at Christmas is my favorite part of the season," Zara, 35, told Country Living magazine. "It’s a time of year that is about being with people you love, great food and loads of games to play."

Zara said she is excited to celebrate the Christmas holiday with her family Photo: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images for Artemis Quadrathlon

Christmas will be even more special this year. Zara and her husband Mike Tindall's daughter Mia turns three in January, and the little girl is starting to understand the celebration. "Christmas takes on a new magic when you have children," the equestrian said. "Mia will share this Christmas with lots of her cousins, some very close in age to her, and I think this year will be the one when she really starts to understand it all."

Mia turns three in January Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Mia will of course be joined by the other youngest members of the royal family, and will have no shortage of playmates. Her cousins, Prince George, three, and Princess Charlotte, one, will be a part of the celebrations as will her older cousins five-year-old Savannah and four-year-old Isla Phillips.

The last time the royal children were all together was most likely during Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday celebrations in April and June.

Mia will be joined by a host of her cousins, including Isla and Savannah Phillips Photo: Anwar Hussein/WireImage

In April, the monarch posed with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren for an official portrait taken by photographer Annie Liebovitz, and Mia affectionately stole the show, clutching the handles of the Queen's handbag.

Each year the Queen and her family attend the traditional Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church, located close to the monarch's Sandringham Estate.



Members of the royal family stop to greet well-wishers after the service, before heading back to Sandringham to celebrate in private.