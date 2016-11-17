Princes William and Harry will honor Princess Diana with a special garden at Kensington Palace By Anna Redman

Prince William and Prince Harry are planning to honor their mother, Princess Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death with a special tribute. The Princes are overseeing plans to pay tribute to Diana, who passed away in 1997, inside and outside of Kensington Palace.

William and Harry will pay tribute to their mother with a White Garden Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images

William, 33 and Harry, 32, will install a temporary White Garden on the palace grounds. The memorial will include flowers, which are being specially selected to represent Diana's personality and style. The floral arrangement will include tulips, forget-me-nots and white roses. Of the upcoming floral feature, Sean Harkin, the garden's team leader at Kensington Palace says: "We hope to capture the energy and spirit which made her such a popular figure around the world."

A spokeswoman for Historic Royal Palaces told the Express that the garden has received the stamp of approval from the Princes: "The Duke and Prince Harry have been supportive. They've seen the plans."

Diana's style will be on display Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images

While the late Princess called the palace home for 15 years, it is now her children who have moved in to make new memories inside the historic royal residence. The Duke and his wife Kate Middleton, 33 and their children, three-year-old Prince George and one-year-old Princess Charlotte, live in Apartment 1A, with Harry residing in Nottingham Cottage.

Harry and William still call Kensington Palace home Photo: John Walton / PA Wire/PA Images

Next year, Princess Diana's life and iconic style will also be celebrated inside of the palace walls. An array of private collectors and museums have signed on to loan blouses, dresses and Catherine Walker suits to the Diana: Her Fashion Story exhibition, which will open to the public on February 24, 2017. Some of the most exciting additions include a blue tartan coat by Emanuel (who also designed Diana’s wedding dress), and the ink blue gown, made by Victor Edelstein, which the princess wore to dance with John Travolta at the WhiteHouse in 1985.

"She was clear about her likes and dislikes," Victor recalled. "She had a good eye for what would suit her."