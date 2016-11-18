Prince William shares his 'highs and lows' of being a parent

Fatherhood has admittedly made Prince William more “emotional.” The Duke of Cambridge opened up in a new interview with Talk Vietnam during his recent trip to the Southeast Asian country about parenthood and raising Prince George and Princess Charlotte in a materialistic world.





Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

"There's wonderful highs and wonderful lows. It's been quite a change for me personally,” William said, while discussing his and Kate Middleton’s children on the VTV show. "I'm very lucky in the support I have from Catherine, she's an amazing mother and a fantastic wife.

"But I've struggled at times. The alteration from being a single independent man to going into marriage and then having children is life-changing,” he added. "I adore my children very much and I've learnt a lot about myself and about family just from having my own children.”

Photo: Chris Jackson / PA Wire/Press Association Images

William and Kate, who wed in 2011, welcomed their first child – Prince George – in 2013. Two years later, the royal couple added Princess Charlotte to the family, which has been a learning experience for the Duke. He said, “George is a right little rascal sometimes, he keeps me on my toes but he's a sweet boy. And Charlotte, bearing in mind I haven't had a sister so having a daughter is a very different dynamic. So I'm learning about having a daughter, having a girl in the family."

Now having children of his own has left the 34-year-old worrying “about the future more.” He explained, “When you have something or someone in your life to give the future to I think it focuses the mind more about what you're giving them and are you happy that you've done all you can to leave it in a good state.”

Photo: Chris Jackson / PA Wire/Press Association Images

"I would like them to grow up with more simple aspirations. I think there's a lot of huge aspirations and people living with an enormous amount of stuff that they don't necessarily need,” William continued, admitting that he finds the “materialism of the world” quite tricky sometimes.

The dad-of-two shared, "I would like George and Charlotte to grow up being a little bit more simple in their approach and their outlook and just looking after those around them and treating others as they would like to be treated themselves."

William appeared on the Vietnamese show on the final day of his two-day visit to Vietnam. The Duchess of Cambridge's husband traveled to Vietnam to continue his fight against wildlife crime and attend the third conference on the Illegal Wildlife Trade.