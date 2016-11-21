Prince Harry lands in Antigua and delivers a special message from Queen Elizabeth

The Prince has arrived! Prince Harry touched down on the island of Antigua on Sunday, kicking off his two-week Caribbean tour on behalf of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth. Harry, 32, arrived via commercial flight to V.C. Bird International Airport, where he was greeted by sunshine and a red carpet lined with potted palms.

From the moment he stepped off of the plane, Harry, who was dressed in his signature suit and blue tie, was ready to get to work inspecting the Guard of Honor.

Harry arrived at V.C. Bird International Airport Photo: Paul Edwards/The Sun PA Wire/PA Images

Later, always up for an adventure, Harry made an unscheduled stop at Nelson's Dockyard, where Admiral Lord Nelson was based for four years in the 1780s.

Prince Harry gives inspiring words to those in need

Prince Harry wrapped day one of his visit with an event hosted by Governor-General Sir Rodney Williams at the newly-restored Clarence House. During the formal reception, the Prince delivered a message from his grandmother, who celebrated her 69th wedding anniversary with Prince Philip on Sunday.

A spectacular welcome for Prince Harry in Antigua at the start of #RoyalVisitAntiguaBarbuda  pic.twitter.com/iwdnzctkgU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 20, 2016

"Prince Philip and I send our warmest wishes to Antigua and Barbuda on the occasion of this celebration to mark 35 years of Independence," Harry told guests on behalf of his grandmother the Queen, who has been to the region a number of times. "I have fond memories of visiting your country in 1966, 1977 during the Silver Jubilee and again in 1985."

PROOF THAT KIDS LOVE PRINCE HARRY

The Prince spoke on behalf of grandmother Queen Elizabeth during his welcome reception Photo: Chris Radburn PA Wire/PA Images

Watch Harry star in a new video for charity

The Prince continued the message: "I will never forget the warmth of your people and the incredible natural beauty of the islands. It has been a great privilege for me to watch Antigua and Barbuda develop into the confident country it is today with a strong national identity and a positive outlook. I congratulate all of you for the part you have played in building this community and creating so many opportunities for the next generation."

Prince Harry delivers a message from The Queen offering her congratulations on Antigua & Barbuda's 35th Anniversary of Independence  pic.twitter.com/qxRg6pmozn — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 20, 2016

Harry confirms his relationship status with Meghan Markle

Harry will spend the first three days of his 15-day tour on the twin-island country of Antigua and Barbuda. While on the first leg of the "fun but formal" tour, Harry is scheduled to participate in an youth sports festival, attend a reception hosted by Prime Minister Mr. Gaston Browne and travel to the island of Barbuda.

Queen Elizabeth said she has 'fond memories' of the islands, including from this visit in 1977 Photo: PA

The Prince is also set to visit St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada and Barbados as well as stop in Guyana on behalf of the Foreign Office.