Donald Trump and Melania could be heading to Windsor Castle to meet Queen Elizabeth

It appears President-elect Donald and Melania Trump might have a royal invitation coming their way. Queen Elizabeth reportedly plans on inviting the newly elected President of the United States and his wife to Windsor Castle next summer.

According to the Sunday Times, the world's longest-reigning monarch will be extending the invitation “once [Donald] is sworn in as president” on Inauguration Day, January 20, marking one of the business mogul’s first foreign trips as President of the United States. The British government views Her Majesty as their “secret weapon” to “cement close ties” with the new president.

Donald and Melania will likely visit the Queen in the summer 2017 Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage/NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

“Discussions between British officials and Trump’s team are expected to begin soon to ensure that a date can be agreed for June or July next year,” the Times reported. “The Queen will also send an official congratulatory message to the president to mark the inauguration.”

Donald reportedly discussed the royal invitation with UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage and Brexit supporters last week in New York, admitting that he's “looking forward to it."

A member of Nigel’s team told the Times, “[Donald’s] a massive anglophile. He was really, really keen. His late mother, Mary, [who was born in Scotland] loved the Queen. He said, 'I'm going to meet her, too. I can't wait to come over to England. My mom would be chuffed to bits when I meet the Queen.'"

Melania and Barron will remain living in NYC while he is in school Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

While the Trumps might be jetting across the pond for tea with the Queen next summer, it will also be a few months before Donald’s wife and their son Barron officially relocate to the White House.

The future first lady and first son will remain at their Fifth Avenue residence in New York City until Barron is “finished with school,” Donald revealed. Barron will continue his studies at a private school in New York's Upper West Side neighborhood.

An insider told the New York Post: "Melania is extremely close to Barron and they have become closer during the campaign. The campaign has been difficult for Barron, and she is really hoping to keep disruption to a minimum."