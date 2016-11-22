Kate Middleton explains Prince George's love of T-Rex dinosaurs and how Princess Charlotte is super 'chatty'

It was a dino-mite afternoon for Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit on Tuesday to London’s Natural History Museum to celebrate the museum’s famous Diplodocus "Dippy" dinosaur skeleton going on tour.

The mom-of-two was joined by 20 youngsters from Oakington Manor primary school at the fun-filled engagement. Kate attended a children’s tea party in honor of Dippy and lent her hand decorating dinosaur eggs with the mental health charity, Place2Be.

The royal participated in a mini fossil dig Photo: Yui Mok PA Wire/PA Images

Surely Prince George, who is keen on dinosaurs, would have loved to have accompanied his mother to the museum. Kate told the children, "George loves the T-Rex because it's the noisiest and the scariest."

One young girl revealed that the Duchess said her son "likes dinosaurs and volcanoes" and that he is learning about them in school. While talking to the schoolchildren, Kate also revealed, "Charlotte is extremely chatty and she always wants to have a play date with George."

Kate wore a L.K. Bennett dress for the occasion Photo: Yui Mok PA Wire/PA Images

The 34-year-old looked effortlessly stylish for the outing sporting a black and blue key-hole detail L.K. Bennett dress. Kate paired the midi, long sleeve frock with grey pumps and wore her glossy locks down in her signature loose waves.

While at the museum, Prince George’s mom and her fellow “dino-scientists,” learned about the Dippy, which has been on display in London since 1905 and participated in a miniature fossil dig. The Diplodocus skeleton cast will travel around the UK from early 2018 to late 2020 to encourage young people to connect with the natural world and gain a deeper understanding through science.

The Duchess cut into a dinosaur cake with eager stuents looking on Photo: Yui Mok PA Wire/PA Images

The Duchess cut a special dinosaur-shaped cake in celebration of Dippy's impending tour. No doubt George will miss the famous dinosaur that is situated in the museum’s main entrance on Cromwell Road.

Earlier this year, Kate told attendees at an Art Fund gala at the museum that her son is a regular visitor of the dinosaur exhibition. At the time, a guest revealed, “The Duchess says George comes here a lot.”

Photo: Yui Mok PA Wire/PA Images

Prince William's wife, who is an advocate for mental health, stepped out for the outing on November 22 in her capacity as a patron of the History Museum and Place2Be. The mental health charity provides support and training to improve the wellbeing of pupils, families & teachers. Kate will be stepping out later in the day to attend the charity’s Place2Be Awards at Mansion House, London.

