King Abdullah and Queen Rania of Jordan visit Australia: All the highlights

<b>Jordan's King Abdullah and Queen Rania this week embarked on a four-day state tour of Australia. Here are the highlights!</B> Joined by her husband, Queen Rania looked pretty in pastel for the couple's boat tour of Sydney Harbor. Photo: Instagram/@queenrania
The Queen of Jordan rocked culottes for her visit to the Fort Street School in Sydney to learn more about the Kidpreneur program. Photo: Instagram/@queenrania
Queen Rania posted this photo on her Instagram with the caption: "With Hon. Julie Bishop and Mr. David Panton during our State visit to Australia #JORoyalVisit #Jordan #LoveJO #Canberrra #Australia". Photo: Instagram/@queenrania
King Abdullah II and Queen Rania planted trees together at the National Arboretum in Canberra on November 24. Photo: PA Images
There was plenty of sunshine as the King and Queen took in the sweeping landscape at the National Arboretum in Canberra November 24. Photo: Balkis Press ABACA/PA Images
The King and Queen also traveled to the Australian War Memorial Museum in Canberra on November 23. Photo: Balkis Press/ABACAPRESS.COM
The journey to the Australian War Memorial Museum took place on Day Two of the royal couple's state visit. Photo: Balkis Press/ABACAPRESS.COM
Queen Rania was characteristically stylish in a deep blue pleated dress with statement sleeves and belt. Photo: Balkis Press/ABACAPRESS.COM
Wearing a green blouse and tiered skirt, Queen Rania visited the National Gallery in Canberra on November 22. Photo: Balkis Press/ABACAPRESS.COM
As King Abdullah and Australia Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove, joined by wife Lynne, looked on, the Queen signed a guest book during a ceremony at the Government House in Canberra on November 22. Photo: Balkis Press/ABACAPRESS.COM
