Prince William and Kate Middleton's Christmas plans for George and Charlotte

Like parents around the world, Prince William and Kate Middleton are planning a special holiday season for their kids. And it looks like there is plenty of fun in store for little Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The Cambridges will join Queen Elizabeth for part of the holiday Photo: Getty Images

The royal couple will join Queen Elizabeth at Sandringham for at least part of their family Christmas celebrations. George, three, and 19-month-old Charlotte will be reunited with their little cousins Mia Tindall, who turns three in January, and Savannah and Isla Phillips, aged five and four. The children will have key roles in helping to decorate the tree on Christmas Eve and there are sure to be plenty of gifts to unwrap.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will have key roles in helping to decorate the Christmas tree Photo: Getty Images

Just last week, William spoke about the joy George and Charlotte have brought to his life and the gift of having a family of his own. The children will no doubt take center stage at Christmas, with boisterous George relishing the seasonal fun.

"George is a right little rascal sometimes, he keeps me on my toes but he's a sweet boy," William has said. Of Charlotte, he added: "Bearing in mind I haven't had a sister, having a daughter is a very different dynamic. So I'm learning about having a daughter, having a girl in the family."

Cuddly toys for animal-loving Charlotte will be on the royal's Christmas list Photo: Getty Images

On the royal siblings' Christmas lists will be a selection of their favorite toys – planes, trains, building blocks and helicopters for George and cuddly toys for his animal-loving sister.

Christmas for the royal youngsters won't be all about gifts and festive food, though. Fresh air will be on the menu as they enjoy family walks on the Sandringham Estate and, weather permitting, even a chance to play in the snow.

The royals will attend the traditional Christmas Day service at the Queen's Sandringham estate Photo: Getty Images

Charlotte, no doubt, will have the chance to indulge her love of horses. Kate has revealed how her little girl has a passion for ponies and is already riding. With her great-grandmother the Queen's stables close by, and cousin Mia's equestrian mom Zara Tindall on hand, she will have plenty of encouragement.



In the run up to December 25, the Cambridge children may enjoy some other family rituals. George made his first visit to Santa at the Thursford Christmas fair, near the family's country home Anmer Hall, two years ago. This year Charlotte will be ready to join her big brother at Santa's grotto.

The Cambridges will also celebrate with Kate's family over the festive period. The royal children will be reunited with their grandparents Carole and Michael Middleton, uncle James Middleton and auntie Pippa Middleton, who is preparing to wed her fiancé James Matthewsin 2017.

The Cambridges will also celebrate with Kate's family over the festive period. The royal children will be reunited with their grandparents Carole and Michael Middleton, uncle James Middleton and auntie Pippa Middleton, who is preparing to wed her fiancé James Matthewsin 2017.