Queen Maxima hosts Queen Mathilde in the Netherlands: All the best photos

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium (left) traveled to Holland on a three-day state trip. The royals were greeted by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and received an official welcome ceremony at Amsterdam's Dam Square. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Dutch Photo Press/dpa
Twinning royals! Not only were Mathilde and Maxima sporting similar ensembles at the Belgian royals' welcoming ceremony, but also similar mannerisms. Photo: Robin Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM
The four monarchs attended a state banquet held at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam on the first day of the Belgian royals' visit to the Netherlands. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Dutch Photo Press/dpa
King Philippe and King Willem-Alexander looked sharp, while conversing at the stat banquet held at the royal palace. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Dutch Photo Press/dpa
The Queens (Mathilde, left, and Maxima, right) looked regal in gowns and dazzling jewels at a concert held at the concert hall, Muziekgebouw Aan't IJ. Photo: Robin Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM
The royal ladies paid a visit to Vitalis, which is an initiative that supports young vulnerable people, in The Hague, Netherlands. Photo: Robin Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM
Queen Mathilde looked anything but blue stepping out in a chic ensemble, with matching accessories at Utrecht Central Station in the Netherlands. Photo: Robin Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM
Queen Mathilde made her way through Utrecht Central in an elegant fall, dress with a floral bouquet on hand. Photo: Robin Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM
The Belgian monarchs made a dapper pair at a concert offered by King Philippe in the Muziekgebouw Aan't IJ Amsterdam. Photo: Robin Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM
The royal women were all smiles as they visited Vitalis, which is made possible by volunteers, in The Hague, Netherlands. Photo: Robin Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM
The Queens (with equally stylish fascinators) shared a friendly moment at the Utrecht OVT station renovated building. Photo: BELGA PHOTO POOL DANNY GYS
Queen Maxima attentively watched her husband King Willem-Alexander speak at a state banquet held at the royal palace in Amsterdam. Photo: Robin Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM
Maxima and Mathilde showed off their similar taste in fashion wearing three-quarter sleeve coats and similar styled hats to a photo projection and theater in Brakke Grond. Photo: Robin Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM
The Queens opted for statement hats for their visit to the Flemish culture house de Brakke Grond in Amsterdam, where they viewed a photo exhibition named Euregio-Maas-Rijn. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Dutch Photo Press/dpa
Cheers! King Philippe and Queen Maxima raised their glasses to each other at a state banquet held at the royal palace in Amsterdam. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Dutch Photo Press/dpa
Queen Maxima looked gorgeous in a green, full-length gown, beside her husband King Willem-Alexander at a concert in The Hague, Netherlands. Photo: Robin Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM
It was another stylish outing for Queen Mathilde (in red) and Queen Maxima. The royals visited the Pierre Alechinsky Post Cobra exhibition at the Cobra Museum on the second day of the Belgian royals' visit to the Netherlands. Photo: DANA-No: 01575213
All aboard! Maxima and Mathilde visited the new Utrecht Central station and hopped on the Dutch Royal Train in Utrecht, Netherlands. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Dutch Photo Press/dpa
Maxima and Mathilde viewed bikes on the last day of the Belgian monarchs' visit to Holland. The women visited the Sligro Food Group Netherlands B.V. and attended the opening of the inspiratielab ZiN in Utrecht. Photo: Rpe/Albert Nieboer/Royal Press Europe/RPE
