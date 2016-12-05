Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco enjoy visit to Christmas village

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella were walking in a winter wonderland this weekend. The royal twins along with their parents – Princess Charlene and Prince Albert – paid a visit to Monaco’s Christmas Village on Saturday, December 3.

The Monaco siblings looked adorable for the outing sporting light wash denim jeans and coordinating black puffer coats. Gabriella, proving to be a little style icon in the making, opted for outerwear that featured a fur-lined hood and cuffs. The little Princess wore her curly, golden locks swept up into two red ribbon-clad pigtails.

Jacques and his sister seemed to thoroughly enjoy themselves as they took in the holiday sights and hopped on rides with their parents. The siblings were photographed riding the merry-go-round as Charlene and Albert attentively looked on.

Gabriella, perhaps taking after her father, channeled her inner race car driver as she rode with her brother in a car chariot on the carousel. The royal duo also excitedly watched as dancers performed on the street, reaching out to the performers.

Back in October, Prince Albert revealed that his twins were becoming comfortable with public outings. The royal told People magazine, “We both want them to be as comfortable as they can be and to experience as normal an upbringing as possible.”

Gabriella and Jacques’s visit to the Christmas village came just a few days before their second birthday on December 10. The Monaco twins will mark their upcoming birthday with a party at the palace.

“We’ve decided to have a little something here at home with some of the children in their daycare,” the Prince previously revealed. “They go two, three times a week and they’ve made friends and so we’ve decided on an early afternoon party in the palace.”