Prince Harry says being a royal is both 'good and bad'

Being a prince has its pros and cons, just ask Prince Harry! The British royal got candid about his royal life during an impromptu interview with a young girl on December 4 during his visit to Joshua House Children's Home in Guyana on the final day of his royal tour of the Caribbean.

When asked what it's like to rule a country, the 32-year-old replied, "Firstly, I definitely don’t rule the country,” adding, “What’s it like being a prince? Good and bad."

Photo: Chris Radburn - Pool/Getty Images

He explained, "There’s lots of privilege of course, but with privilege comes a lot of responsibility. Being a prince means you’ve got to harness all the positivity, try and encourage people to see good stuff about life.”

Another advantage that comes with Harry's royal title is dining privileges at Buckingham Palace. While the Prince admitted that he doesn't "get to spend much time there" he did reveal that the "food is delicious. "The Queen spends quite a lot of time there," he shared. "It's very historical, of course it is. It's one of our biggest landmarks."

As for how many maids are employed by his grandmother, the Queen, he answered, "Oh, I don't know. Probably not as many as you think."

