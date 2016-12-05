Prince Harry says being a royal is both 'good and bad'

Being a prince has its pros and cons, just ask Prince Harry! The British royal got candid about his royal life during an impromptu interview with a young girl on December 4 during his visit to Joshua House Children's Home in Guyana on the final day of his royal tour of the Caribbean.

When asked what it's like to rule a country, the 32-year-old replied, "Firstly, I definitely don’t rule the country,” adding, “What’s it like being a prince? Good and bad."

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY


Photo: Chris Radburn - Pool/Getty Images

He explained, "There’s lots of privilege of course, but with privilege comes a lot of responsibility. Being a prince means you’ve got to harness all the positivity, try and encourage people to see good stuff about life.”

HIGHLIGHTS FROM PRINCE HARRY'S CARIBBEAN TOUR

Another advantage that comes with Harry's royal title is dining privileges at Buckingham Palace. While the Prince admitted that he doesn't "get to spend much time there" he did reveal that the "food is delicious. "The Queen spends quite a lot of time there," he shared. "It's very historical, of course it is. It's one of our biggest landmarks."

PROOF PRINCE HARRY IS THE BEST WITH KIDS

As for how many maids are employed by his grandmother, the Queen, he answered, "Oh, I don't know. Probably not as many as you think."

Photos: Getty Images

Earlier into his two week trip,Prince William's younger brother also shared his thoughts on being a royal to teens in St. Lucia. "Firstly I don’t have a crown or a cape, sorry about that," he said. "As a Prince you’re born at birth with a natural platform to be able to try and make a difference, which a lot of people have to spend years and years getting to that point. So from that perspective I’m very lucky to have a platform to be able to try and make change in the causes that mean a lot to me but also to you guys."

HOW STARS ARE GETTING READY FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Now back across the pond after 15 days away, the ginger-haired royal will continue to promote those causes with one final engagement before taking a break for the holidays. Harry is reportedly planning on rendezvousing with his American girlfriend, Meghan Markle, prior to Christmas. Harry is set to whisk the Suits actress, who has said in the past that she is the "luckiest girl in the world," on a romantic holiday – their first together. "It will be a one-week trip," a source told Us Weekly. "There are just a few details left to finalize."

For more of the latest celebrity and royal news follow us @HelloMagUS on Twitter, Pinterest and like us on Facebook.

More on:

Related news