Prince Felix and Princess Claire reveal name of newborn son and share first photos!

Prince Félix and Princess Claire of Luxembourg have introduced their newborn son to the world. The couple revealed the name of their baby boy and the shared the first photos of the little Prince on the royal family's official website.

A message from proud grandparents Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg and his wife Maria Teresa read on the site: "The Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess are very pleased to announce, with Prince Felix and Princess Claire, that the name of their grandson is Royal Highness Prince Liam Henry Hartmut of Nassau."

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

Prince Liam was born on November 28 in Geneva, Switzerland. Felix's son joins big sister Princess Amalia, two. As evidenced by the newly released images, the royal couple's daughter seems to be taking to her new role as a big sister.

CLAIRE AND FELIX'S MOST TENDER MOMENTS

In one photo, Amalia sweetly cradled her baby brother. The picture shows the doting, young Princess tenderly resting her cheek against Liam's head as he peacefully slept in her arms. A second photograph released by the palace features the now family-of-four. Princess Claire and Prince Félix posed with both of their children as Amalia stared at her brother, while gently stroking his face.

Prince Liam's birth was announced just a few hours after his arrival, with an official statement from the palace revealing that Prince Félix had stayed by his wife's side throughout the delivery, and that both mother and baby were doing well.

Prince Felix and Princess Claire have shared the first photos of the baby son, Prince Liam Photo: 2016 Grand Ducal Court / private photos HRH Grand Duchess

Prince Félix and Princess Claire have been married since September 2013. They held two ceremonies: a civil wedding in Konigstein im Taunus in Germany, followed by a religious ceremony a few days later in the Basilica of Sainte Marie-Madeleine in Sainte-Maximin-la-Sainte-Baume, France.

FUTURE MONARCHY: ADORABLE ROYAL KIDS

Félix, 32, is the second son of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg, and is second in line to the throne. His older brother, 35-year-old Prince Guillaume, Hereditary Grand Duke of Luxembourg, is married to the Belgian Countess Stéphanie de Lannoy.

Prince Liam is now fourth in line to the throne of Luxembourg, behind his uncle, as well as his father and his older sister.