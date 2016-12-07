Princess Estelle couldn't help falling asleep on dad Prince Daniel's lap at evening sporting event

A real-life (little) sleeping beauty. Princess Estelle of Sweden stepped out on Sunday evening with her father Prince Daniel for the opening ceremony of the European Women's Handball Championships, where she fell asleep!

“It’s late for her to be up there like that,” Loui Sand, a left winger for Sweden’s Handball team told reporters. “It’s good to sleep!”

Estelle fell asleep on Prince Daniel's lap during the game Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT TT News Agency/Press Association Images

Estelle and Daniel made it a father-daughter date night on December 4, leaving mom Crown Princess Victoria at home with nine-month-old Prince Oscar to attend Sweden's first match of the championship. The royal dad-of-two is a patron of the women's EHF EURO 2016.

The heir to the Swedish throne looked chic for her sporty outing, wearing a white long sleeve blouse and pleated grey skirt. Prior to the game, four-year-old Estelle showed signs of being sleepy as she yawned on the sidelines, while her father posed for photos, according to Swedish newspaper Expressen.

The royal father-daughter duo attended a women's handball match Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT TT News Agency/Press Association Images

The little Princess seemed to get a boost of energy during the match, as she attentively watched the women’s team and snacked on popcorn, before adorably falling asleep on her father’s lap. Daniel sweetly caressed his daughter’s face as she peacefully napped.

The 43-year-old and Crown Princess Victoria will be leaving their little girl behind next week as they travel to Italy for a three-day visit. The Swedish couple will visit Milan and Rome from December 15 through the 17th. Expressen reported that the pair’s son Prince Oscar will be joining his parents on the royal visit.