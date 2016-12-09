Kate Middleton stands out in recycled red gown and Princess Diana tiara for new family portrait

The Queen of recycling strikes again! Kate Middleton stepped out on Thursday for the annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace donning a previously worn gown by go-to designer Jenny Packham and the Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara, which she wore to the diplomatic event last year.

The Duchess of Cambridge dazzled alongside Queen Elizabeth, who stood in the center wearing a dress by Angela Kelly, in addition to her husband Prince William,Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in a new portrait released by Buckingham Palace.

Photo: Dominic Lipinski PA Wire/PA Images

The photo was taken ahead of the annual diplomatic reception and features the royals posing in their refinery. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took their place alongside the Duke of Edinburgh. In honor of the important event, the men of Winsdor wore knee breaches with the Order of the Garter insignia, which are rarely seen in public, below their left knees.

Prince George's mom stunned for the occasion recycling her bespoke, red lace Jenny Packham gown, which she first wore to her first state banquet last fall. The 34-year-old completed her regal look, with diamond chandelier earrings and her glossy locks in an elegant updo.

Photo: Dominic Lipinski PA Wire/PA Images

Royal watchers were particularly excited to see which tiara Kate would choose for the reception. The newly released portrait marks the fift time the stylish royal has been photographed wearing a tiara in public. Prince William's wife wore the Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara, which was a firm favorite of his mother, Princess Diana, to last year's reception. One accessory noticeably missing from the Duchess' ensemble was the Royal Family Order, as sported by Her Majesty and Camilla.

Releasing an official portrait of the family at the Diplomatic Reception is a rare move by the palace. The royals are normally pictured arriving to Buckingham Palace in their chauffeur-driven cars, but they have never posed for photographs at the Diplomatic Reception.

The Duchess wore the Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara to the reception last year Photo: Yui Mok PA Archive/PA Images

The reception, which is the largest held at the palace, is considered the main diplomatic social event of the year in London and reflects the Queen's importance in the country's diplomatic relations. All senior members of the royal family, who do not have prior engagements, usually attend.

Over 1,500 people are invited from around 130 countries, including members of the British government, past Prime Ministers, the Archbishops of Canterbury and York and other public figures.