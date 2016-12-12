Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden loves H&M

For the Nobel Prize Ceremony which took place in Stockholm on December 10, 2016, Crown Princess Victoria wore the ultimate high-low fashion combo: a custom gown from H&M paired with the royal heirloom Cut Steel Tiara and the earrings, necklace, and brooch from the Cameo Parure. Photo: Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria looked stunning alongside husband Prince Daniel at the Polar Music Awards in 2016 as she showcased a shoulder necklace from H&M's 2014 Conscious Exclusive Collection with her Ralph Lauren gown. She carried a metallic clutch by Malene Birger, and wore her hair swept back in a bun. Photo: Instagram/@polarmusicprize
In October 2015, Sweden's future Queen showed her support for her home country's popular fashion brand by getting a sneak peek at the Balmain for H&M collection while visiting the flagship store in Lima, Peru. Photo: ¡HOLA! Peru
The Crown Princess didn't need a pricey designer dress to impress at her brother Prince Carl Philip's wedding in June 2015. Instead, she opted to wear a gorgeous summery gown designed by her fave affordable label, H&M. Victoria looked beautiful in the flowing, off-the-shoulder dress, which featured a nipped-in waist and slightly ruffled skirt and was from the brand's Conscious Collection. Photo: Getty Images
Joined by husband Prince Daniel, Crown Princess Victoria was lovely in lace for the 2014 Polar Music Prize gala at Stockholm Concert Hall. This particular creation from the Conscious Collection is quite a royal fave – Princess Mette-Marit of Norway and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark also wore the $215 dress. Photo: Anna Lu Lundholm/Getty Images
