Kate Middleton's royal connection to Prince Philip long before marrying his grandson Prince William

Kate Middleton had to brave the elements to receive The Duke of Edinburgh's Gold Award while in high school. The Duchess of Cambridge, 34, opened up about preparing a meal, in the rain, before she could take home the honor.

"I can remember trying to cook bacon in the soaking wet," she shared in Philip Schofield's new documentary When Phillip Met Prince Philip: 60 Years of The Duke of Edinburgh's Award. "Everything was just sopping and I was trying and trying to cook bacon. I remember saying you know what, 'I think we're just going to have plain sandwiches. Bread, basic bread and butter.'"

Kate opened up about receiving the Duke of Edinburgh's Gold Award Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The achievement award, which was set up in 1956 by the Duke of Edinburgh, has been designed to encourage millions of young people to push themselves physically so they can find "personal discovery and self-reliance". All proceeds raised go to the DofE Charity, which helps young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Kate is just one of the few members of the royal family who will appear in the documentary, airing on ITV1 on Monday evening at 9 p.m. In the film, which explores the work on the renowned charity, Philip Schofield celebrates the 60th anniversary year of the award with exclusive interviews.

When Phillip Met Prince Philip, 9pm @ITV@RoyalFamily@Schofepic.twitter.com/SQjzpJNeNm — ITV (@ITV) December 12, 2016

For the celebration, the This Morning host attended various major events over the course of a year and spoke to members of the royal family, including The Earl and the Countess of Wessex, and the "Boss" himself, about their involvement with the work. "He is as sharp as a pin," Philip noted in a teaser clip. "There was no question, more so than any interview that I've ever done in my life, I was just thinking: one false move, one wrong word and he is going to be on me like a terrier."

The documentary airs on ITV1 at 9pm on Monday Photo: Twitter/@Schofe

Joanna Lumley, who is also featured in the documentary, compared Philip, 95, to James Bond. "I think he is an extraordinary character," she said. "He rides, sails, drives horses, fishes and swims and does stuff. He really could have been James Bond, actually. And he was a naval commander as well, like Commander Bond. He is good fun to be around but he is quite shy. I think sometimes at some huge event I have seen him say, 'Oh God I have to do that.' But then he puts his head up, chin out and goes and does it."