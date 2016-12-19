Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel and their kids bundle up on a hike for their annual Christmas video

Over the river and through the woods, the Crown Princess Family of Sweden is getting into the holiday spirit! The royal family-of-four released their annual Christmas video, which stars Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar hiking through Tyresta National Park with their parents — Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel.

The Swedish Royal Court released the nearly one-minute video with a message that reads: “The Crown Princess Couple, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar send Christmas greetings from Tyresta National Park. Merry Christmas!”

Photo: royalcourt.se

The video shows a giggly Estelle walking on a trail alongside her active family, while her baby brother was securely fastened to his mother’s chest. The four-year-old Princess showed off her flair for the outdoors balancing on a fallen tree bark with the help of her father and roasting pinnebrød over an open fire.

“Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!” Estelle, Daniel and Victoria said together in Swedish at the end of the video. Nine-month-old Prince Oscar adorably let out a laugh after his family’s holiday wish, which resulted in his big sister laughing too. Daniel asked his son, “Did you think it was funny?”

Swedish Royal Court’s Director of Information, Margaret Thorgren, revealed to Swedish Women’s Weekly, that the family chose to film their outdoors to showcase Sweden’s “fantastic nature.”

Photo: royalcourt.se

She said, “The whole family is very nature oriented and purpose behind the picture is to show what a fantastic nature we have here in Sweden. Nature is something that everyone can use; it’s just to put on clothes and go out. It is something you may take for granted.”

The 2016 video marked the royals’ Christmas video as a family of four. Crown Princess Victoria was pregnant last year for the family’s Christmas greeting, which featured herself, Daniel and Estelle baking holiday treats at the Bakehouse at Skansen museum and zoo in Stockholm.

