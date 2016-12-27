Princess Charlene and Prince Albert release Christmas card and video, plus new portraits of Monaco twins

It’ll be a merry and glamorous Christmas for Monaco’s royal family. The Prince’s Palace released Prince Albert and Princess Charlene’s annual holiday card, which stars their twins – Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella – while paying tribute to the royal family’s late matriarch, Princess Grace Kelly.

“May the joy and peace of the holiday season be with you in this New Year 2017,” a message inside the card read.

Photo: Vanessa Von Zitzewitz / Palais Princier

The gorgeous family gathered for the photo taken in the palace’s Salon des Glaces, posing alongside an ornate Christmas tree. Charlene exuded elegance wearing a dazzling, Ralph Lauren dress and Jimmy Choo heels. The mom-of-two sweetly hugged her son, while her excited daughter sat on her lap.

Like their parents, the royal two-year-olds were dressed to the nines for the photo. Gabriella looked holiday ready wearing a festive red dress and matching hair bows, while Jacques wore a navy sweater, trousers and white sneakers.

Prince Albert proudly stood behind his wife and children for the holiday picture. Adding a sentimental touch to the Christmas card is a stunning portrait of the 58-year-old Prince’s late mother, Grace Kelly, which can be seen behind the family-of-four.

Along with the formal holiday card, the palace also shared five additional photos of the royal twins taken during the holiday photo session as well as a behind-the-scenes video. Jacques looked angelic in two close-up shots, posing in one with a snowflake decoration held to his head. Meanwhile adorable Gabriella was photographed coloring on the floor in one picture and standing in front of her family’s lavish tree in another.

A final tender photo showed a laid-back Prince Albert playing on the floor beside the Christmas tree with his young children. Attached to the newly released potraits, a message stated: “Prince Albert, Princess Charlène and their children, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, wish you a Merry Christmas and wish you all the best for 2017.”

