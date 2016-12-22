From mental health to children: Kate Middleton's many royal patronages

<b>Charity:</b> East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices <b>Patron since:</b> January 5, 2012 <b>Mission:</b> When families are faced with the devastating news that their child has a life-threatening illness, E.A.C.H. is there to help. Supporting babies through to youth under 18, this charity offers services free of charge and is willing to visit homes and hospitals, as well as maintaining their own community centers. Help comes in many forms like play specialists, art and music therapy and family events that allow people facing similar situations to meet and interact with one another. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Charity:</b> 1851 Trust <b>Patron since:</b> October 13, 2014 <b>Mission:</b> A keen athlete and sailor herself, Kate enjoys spending time with Ben Ainslie and the 1851 Trust. This sailing and education program was established in 2014 and works to engage young people to try new things. The organization believes the water sport can teach youth to be responsible and independent, while improving their fitness, schooling them in problem-solving and helping them make new friends. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Charity:</b> The National Portrait Gallery, London <b>Patron since:</b> January 5, 2012 <b>Mission:</b> Having studied art history at the University of St. Andrews, Kate's love of art is no secret, which makes this patronage a logical choice. The National Portrait Gallery proudly offers the most extensive collection of portraits across the globe, displaying many in London but also in other parts of the UK. Partially funded by the government, they also rely heavily on donations to continue their work in promoting the appreciation of portraits, bringing history to life and helping people understand more about the individuals who played (and play) key roles in British culture. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Charity:</b> Action on Addiction <b>Patron since:</b> January 5, 2012 <b>Mission:</b> This charity supports both people with addictions and those living with addicts. In addition to providing help and advice, the charity also works across the field of addiction to improve research, prevention, treatment, support and professional development by increasing general public understanding and the quality of education available to future addiction workers, psychiatrists, psychologists and neuroscientists. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Charity:</b> Place2Be <b>Patron since:</b> April 19, 2013 <b>Mission</b>: Helping children in elementary and secondary schools cope with their struggles, Place2Be provides emotional and therapeutic services to boost confidence and offer early support for mental health problems. While they target a wide range of issues, some of the more common ones include strategies for coping with bullying, bereavement, domestic abuse and family breakdown. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Charity:</b> The Natural History Museum <b>Patron since:</b> April 19, 2013 <b>Mission:</b> Kate made headlines when she took a young Prince George on a fun day out at the Natural History Museum. The educational establishment, which offers admission free of charge, is home to 80 million specimens spanning billions of years. Working to make science accessible, they provide opportunities for hands-on interaction, face-to-face meetings with experts and continuous studies by their scientists, with a special focus on natural resources and the changing eco-systems. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Charity:</b> SportsAid <b>Patron since:</b> April 19, 2013 <b>Mission:</b> Originally started in 1976, SportsAid is an invaluable resource to young athletes struggling with the cost of going professional. Typically funding athletes aged 12 to 18 in more than 60 sports, this charity supported more than two thirds (both past and present) of those competing on behalf of the UK's Olympic team in 2012. The money SportsAid provides comes entirely from donations. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Charity:</b> The Art Room <b>Patron since:</b> January 5, 2012 <b>Mission:</b> Specifically aimed at youth ages five through 16, The Art Room has eight locations across the UK and focuses on improving confidence and self esteem. Many of the people who rely on these services need time away from a regular style of education – often due to learning difficulties like autism. Offering structure, a positive, non-judgmental environment and someone to talk to, The Art Room encourages youngsters to share their problems and make their own decisions. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Charity:</b> The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry <b>Patron since:</b> January 5, 2012 <b>Mission</b>: The charity originally established by Princes William and Harry in 2009 officially launched in 2011 and grew to include Kate following her marriage to the Duke. The organization's primary areas of focus were originally the Armed Forces, young people and conservation, although this has expanded to include mental health issues in youth, veterans and the general public. Using their high-profile status, the group aims to create lasting change by partnering with or investing in efforts that have already demonstrated a remarkable impact. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Charity:</b> Scout Association <b>Patron since:</b> January 5, 2012 <b>Mission:</b> Although she is not a patron of the Scout Association, Kate has enjoyed volunteering for them on numerous occasions and has already spoken about wanting to sign Prince George and Princess Charlotte up when they're old enough. The organization is a mixed youth group open to anyone from the age of six to 25. The program strives to teach valuable life skills like teamwork, leadership, time management and self-motivation through physical and creative activities (like sports or photography) while encouraging members to make friends and help the community. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Charity:</b> 100 Women in Hedge Funds Philanthropic Initiatives <b>Patron since:</b> January 1, 2013 <b>Mission:</b> Originally established in 2001, this organization earned its first royal patron in 2009 when William signed on, followed by Kate and Harry in 2012. 100 Women in Hedge Funds has three primary philanthropic themes: female and family health, mentorship opportunities and education. They have raised more than $36 million for charities. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Charity:</b> Air Training Corps <b>Patron since:</b> December 16, 2015 <b>Mission:</b> The Duchess of Cambridge took over this patronage from keen supporter Prince Philip after his 63 years as Air Commodore-in-Chief. Through their training of the next generation of air cadets, the RAF allows youngsters to engage in activities that are challenging, educational and engaging. Participants initially join their local squadrons on a trial basis while they get to know their peers and see if the program is a good fit for them. In addition to teaching specific flight skills, the organization strives to build confidence and leadership qualities. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Charity:</b> Action for Children <b>Patron since:</b> December 2016, when Queen Elizabeth passed along the patronage <b>Mission:</b> This charity helps to support some of the UK's most vulnerable and neglected children and young people. Through their 650 services, they also support parents and caregivers via fostering, adoption, schools, help for disabled youth, policy and much more. Photo: Getty Images
