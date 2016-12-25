Queen Silvia hospitalized and hopes to be home for Christmas

UPDATE: Queen Silvia returned home after two nights in the hospital. The royal court said in a statement, "The queen is back on her feet and feels well, given the circumstances."

ORIGINAL: The Swedish Royal Court announced the morning of December 24 that Queen Silviawas taken to the hospital late Friday night after suffering from a heavy cold and dizzy spells. Sweden’s longest serving Queen was rushed to Karolinska University Hospital in Solna, one of Europe’s top health facilities.

Queen Silvia of Sweden fell ill on Friday Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage

As of now, Queen Silvia is set to stay another night at KUH, which means she will be spending Christmas morning in the hospital. The Royal Court stated today in a press release, “The Queen has been taken to hospital late last night. The Queen has had a cold for a time and was hit during Friday evening of dizziness. The Queen is still in hospital for observation and sampling and feels well under the circumstances.”

Queen Silvia’s daughter, Princess Madeleine, has been by her mother’s side throughout the incident. Princess Madeleine, 34, traveled with her mother to the hospital and remained there overnight. The rest of the family, which includes Silvia’s two other children Prince Carl Philip and Crown Princess Victoria, have gathered now as well. They are all hoping for the Queen to be discharged soon so they can celebrate Christmas together.

The Swedish royals are known for their holiday traditions, which include releasing a festive video of themselves baking cookies or decorating the tree. On Christmas Eve there is always a Weihnachtsstollen, a fruit-cake soaked in brandy and covered with powdered sugar, in honor of Queen Silvia’s German heritage.

Queen Silvia with husband King Carl Gustaf at the Formal gathering of The Swedish Academy Photo: BR/ dana press Dana Press Photos/PA Images

Just yesterday Queen Silvia celebrated her 73rd birthday with her family at Drottningholm Palace. Queen Silvia was also seen with her family earlier this week. All of the Swedish royals stepped out to attend a Formal Gathering of the Swedish Academy in Stockholm on December 20th, 2016.