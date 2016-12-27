The scene-stealing photos from the world's royal kids in 2016

There were several new royal babies to come into this world in 2016. Prince Oscar and Prince Alexander joined their older siblings and cousins in the Swedish royal family as Bhutan's King and Queen welcomed their own little prince. Miles away from each other, the world's royals all over were enjoying new milestones from the future monarchs and their sisters or brothers. Take a look at their cutest photos from 2016.
Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday portrait was one of the sweetest royal moments of the year. Captured by iconic photographer Annie Leibovitz, the Queen was joined by her five great - grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Isla and Savannah Phillips and Mia Tindall, along with her two youngest grandchildren, Viscount James Severn and Lady Louise Windsor. Cheeky Mia Tindall stole the show holding her great grandmother's handbag, with her dad, Mike Tindall saying: "It just turned out to be the right photo at the right time and it will be something we'll always cherish, I think." Photo: Annie Leibovitz
Princess Sofia's firstborn son, Prince Alexander of Sweden was baptized in September, at Drottningholm Palace Church and posed for an adorable set of photos marking the occasion. The adorable young royal, who was born on April 19, wore the same cream christening gown as his dad, Prince Carl Philip. Photo: Luca Teuchmann/WireImage
The Bhutan baby, Prince Jigme smiled bright for his six month photos and showed off his head full of black hair. Photo: King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan
Prince George was in his own world as he played with bubbles during his tour of Canada. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince Oscar brought all of the fall cuteness during the beginning of autumn. The little Prince posed for a photo, shared by his mom, bundled up in a blue coat and hat set. Photo: The Swedish palace celebrated the beginning of autumn with an adorable new photo of Princess Estelle's little brother. The Prince looked precious dressed in his outerwear and beanie as he sat on a pile of colorful fall foliage. Photo: Kate Gabor/Kungahuset.se
Princess Charlotte was wide-eyed and on the move in her first birthday portraits taken by her mother Kate Middleton. The Princess, who turned one in May, took a series of snaps at Kensington Palace, which show her posing in a chair and pushing her scooter through the lawn. Photo: Kate Middleton
Vincent and Josephine showed off their silly sides in a few candid photos commemorating their parents' copper wedding anniversary in 2016, which is a big tradition in Denmark to mark 12.5 years of marriage. Photo: Photo: Post Greenland, Steen Brogaard
Prince Nicolas got up on his tippy toes at a stable to caress the snout of a friendly horse. Photo: Facebook/Princess Madeleine of Sweden
Princess Leonore of Sweden couldn't stop the cute as she ran through the fields as she paid a visit to the stables in Gotland with her family. Photo: Luca Teuchmann/Getty Images
The little Dragon Prince was born ready for his close up, and proved it in the June shot from the family's online calendar. Photo: Facebook/ His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck
Double the ice cream! Queen Elizabeth's great-granddaughter Mia Tindall snacked on a double ice cream cone at the Festival of British Eventing. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Leonore gave the cutest little ice cream pout as she vacationed with her family in the Maldives. Photo: Facebook/Princess Madeleine of Sweden
Princess Gabriella took the wheel as she rode on a carousel with her brother Prince Jacques during their visit to Monaco’s Christmas Village. Photo: Eric Mathon / Palais Princier
Princess Estelle and her new brother Prince Oscar were the picture of cute during their portraits that marked Sweden's National Day. Photo: Kungahuset
Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine were double the royal cuteness as they were joined by their family, including big brother Prince Christian for the 2016 premiere of The Nutcracker ballet in Copenhagen. Photo: Photo: UK/dana press Dana Press Photos/PA Images
