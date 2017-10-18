Sarah Ferguson's special bond with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

<b>Sarah, Duchess of York may have divorced her ex-husband Prince Andrew in 1996, but the family has stayed close despite the break-up – and Sarah's connection with daughters Princess Beatrice (born in 1988) and Princess Eugenie (born in 1990) is stronger than ever. "A table goes best with four legs," she told HELLO! in 2017 of her family ties. "A table can't stand on three legs, really, so you have the Duke and I, and the two girls. We're a family unit and we lead by example... I think the one thing I've done incredibly well – although I say it myself – is that I'm a really good mum. And I think that my girls show that." In honor of their special relationship, here's a look at the best photos of Sarah and her daughters.</B> At the launch of The Ned, London in April 2017, Sarah Ferguson and her daughters showed they definitely have one thing in common – a love of high-low fashion! Princess Beatrice, left, wore a jacket from Zara's spring collection, while her mom donned a military-style jacket from the brand that Bea was spotted wearing in 2016. Photo: Getty Images
Sarah, Duchess of York, was coordinating in chambray with her little girls at the Windsor Horse Show. Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images
Sarah supported her daughters at their "Santa's Starry Night Show" held at the Drury Lane Theater in London. Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images
The mom-of-two beamed alongside her stylish daughters at the 2009 world premiere of <i>The Young Victoria</i> at London's the Odeon Leicester Square. Photo: Yui Mok PA Archive/PA Images
Girl power! The Duchess of York scored cool mom points in 1999 taking Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie backstage to meet the Spice Girls (Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham). Photo: Dave Hogan/Getty Images
The Duchess of York played in the snow with her little snow bunnies during a trip to the Klosters, Switzerland. Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images
Never let go! The women of York posed with Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2004 UK premiere of <i>The Aviator</i> in London. Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images
Sarah Ferguson joined her ex-husband Prince Andrew and their daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice on a 2003 ski holiday at Verbier, Switzerland. Photo: UK Press/Getty Images
Beatrice, Sarah and Eugenie answered phones together during BGC Partners' 2011 Charity Day in London. Photo: PAUL GROVER/AFP/Getty Images
Proud mom Sarah accompanied Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, on her first day of school, to Upton House School in Windsor. Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images
It was ladies' night out for Sarah and her young daughters. The royal trio posed with clowns during an outing to see the Cirque Du Soleil Circus in London. Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images
Prince Andrew's ex-wife kept her daughters close to her, while out at the Cowdray Park Polo Club in 2003, carrying a tote sporting Eugenie and Beatrice's faces. Photo: Julian Herbert/Getty Images
The British royals cheered as they watched a track cycling match at the London 2012 Olympic Games. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Sarah held daughter Princess Eugenie's hand while out at the 2009 Ralph Lauren/Sony Ericsson WTA Tour pre-Wimbledon Party at the Kensington Roof Gardens in London. Photo: PA
Prince Andrew's ladies convened on the field during day four of the 2015 Royal Ascot Meeting at Ascot Racecourse. Photo: PA Images
Prince Andrew's ladies went glam for the 2009 premiere of <i>The Young Victoria</i> at the Pacific Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
