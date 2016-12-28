Prince George and Princess Charlotte's 2016 busy year in photos

January: Back to cool! Prince George kicked off his year off the right way with the start of nursery school. The little royal loaded up his backpack and headed to Westacre Montessori School in the village of East Walton in Norfolk, and his mother Kate Middleton was there to capture the precious moment. Photo: The Duchess of Cambridge
George did his first day in style, wearing a navy blue coat from John Lewis as he took in the sights. The Prince was prepared for his big day with a backpack full of the essentials such as a change of clothes and a healthy snack. Photo: The Duchess of Cambridge
February: Snow babies! George and Charlotte traveled with their parents to the French Alps for some winter fun. The trip was the first time that the Cambridges traveled as a family of four. Photo: John Stillwell
George, who was two at the time, and a then ten-month-old Charlotte enjoyed the snow for the first time. The family posed in their snow suits and hats in between making memories and snowball fights on the slops. "This was their first holiday as a family of four and the first time either of the children had played in the snow," their spokesperson said in a statement. "It was very special and fun short holiday for the family, and they are grateful that John Stillwell [The PA photographer] was able to capture the moment so well." Photo: John Stillwell
April: A royal introduction! Prince George showed off his royal pajamas during his meeting with President Obama. The little Prince was able to stay up 15 minutes past his bedtime so he could spend some time with the head of the United States before a dinner hosted by his parents and Prince Harry. Photo: Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images
During their meeting, George got on the rocking horse Barack presented to his family in honor of his birth in 2013. The President admitted that he had only one purpose on his trip to London, and he fulfilled it that evening. "I guess you all know why I came this week. It's no secret," he said during a speech in London. "Nothing was going to stop me wishing happy birthday to Her Majesty, or meeting George, who was adorable." Photo: Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images
April: Everyone got in formation for Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday photos. Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who sat on the Queen's lap, posed with their Gan Gan and cousins, Mia Tindall, James Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor, Savannah and Isla Phillips for one of the Monarch's official birthday portraits ahead of the celebrations. Photo: Annie Leibovitz
May: A special birthday for a special girl! What better way to mark her first birthday than with a photo shoot. Princess Charlotte turned one on May 2, and her mother captured some of the cutest images of the little lady. Photo: The Duchess of Cambridge
Charlotte showed off her little royal lady fashion in a sky blue dress and Early Days "Emma" shoes and a little bow. Photo: The Duchess of Cambridge
Charlotte, who her father noted as being "very easy and very sweet" posed for the photos inside of her and her family's home at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. Photo: The Duchess of Cambridge
Not only did the little lady show off her style, she showed off her latest milestone, walking, while pushing a toy in the backyard of her home. Photo: The Duchess of Cambridge
June: A little lady's big debut! Charlotte made her first, and fashionable, public appearance during the Trooping of the Colour ceremony in honor of the Queen's 90th birthday. The little Princess, who wore a pink dress with a matching bow and shoes, held on to her mother as royal watchers cheered her on. When they weren't standing at attention and admiring the RAF flypast, Charlotte's brother and his dad managed to get into some slight mischief during the event held on the Balcony of Buckingham Palace. Photo: FilmMagic
Ready to fly! Before celebrating his third birthday, Prince George embarked on his first royal engagement in the UK. The Prince, along with his parents William and Kate, attended the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire. George, who was a bit overwhelmed upon his arrival, got comfortable and right at home as he suited up in noise defenders and checked out various planes and helicopters. George was so eager upon his visit that when he was inside one of the AF Aerobatic Team's Red Arrow Hawks with his mom and pilot dad, he asked, "Mummy, can I fly the Red Arrow now?" As William gently told him, "Not right now." Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Like any royal in training, George was lifted up by his mom to give the crowd a friendly wave while he was inside the cockpit of a plane. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
For the occasion, George was dressed in a pair of blue shorts with a white polo shirt and matching blue and white shoes. Photo: Luca Teuchmann/WireImage
July: Prince George stepped into his third year of life with some adorable birthday portraits done by Matt Porteous at his family home at Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. Photo: Matt Porteous
The future King was photographed with his best friend, and the family dog, Lupo in the garden of the home. Photo: Matt Porteous
In the past, it has been George's mom who stepped behind the lens and snapped the photos. This year, the birthday boy showed off his grownup style in a series of four photos. In one, he is seen wearing a blue short and shirt set and standing on a wooden swing etched with the name of his parents. Photo: Matt Porteous
One of the photos came with a special birthday message from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge that read, "The Duke and Duchess thank everyone for all the lovely birthday messages they have received for Prince George." Photo: Matt Porteous
September: Touchdown Canada! Prince George and Charlotte made their royal arrival via 443 Maritime Helicopter Squadron airfield in Victoria, British Columbia with their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton, embarking on their first royal tour as a family of four. The Duke, Duchess, their three-year-old and one-year-old disembarked from their long flight in good spirits and holding on to each other as they made their way down the steps and officially started their eight day journey. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
George waved to royal watchers as she stepped off of the plane holding on to his father's hand. Photo: Andrew Chin/Getty Images
Play time! George and Charlotte had their moment in the spotlight during their outing at the Government House in Victoria for a playdate in honor of military families. Photo: Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images
The royal tots were enamored by the balloons as they held on to their parents. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Break out the bubbles! In one of his cutest moments to date, George was all smiles as he played with bubbles. The future king even tried to get little Charlotte in on the fun, blowing bubbles in her direction as she smiled. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Charlotte got her hands on as much as she could during the outing, even smiling and making a little noise with her mommy Kate. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The two little ones shared a sweet moment with their mom and some balloons. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Charlotte couldn't get enough of the balloons! The little Princess rushed over to the massive balloon display and gave it a big hug as she said "pop." Photo: Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images
A true animal lover! Little Charlotte spent some quality time petting an on-hand therapy dog named Moose. The little Princess was also keen to play with a black and white rabbit. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
On the eighth and final day of their tour, George and Charlotte were all waves as they said goodbye to the people of Canada. Photo: Andrew Milligan - Pool/Getty Images
Charlotte stepped out of the car in style, as she held on to her mother before making her way into the sea plane. Photo: Andrew Milligan - Pool/Getty Images
George, William, Kate an Charlotte all waved goodbye and headed back to England. Eager to get into the cockpit like his father, George asked if he could fly the plane back to England. Before jetting off, William and Kate shared a video of their kids next to the reflective note of their time as a family in Canada. "We feel very lucky to have been able to introduce George and Charlotte to Canada. This country will play a big part in the lives of our children and we have created such happy memories for our family during this visit." Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
December: George ended the year on a sweet note. The Prince had his candy cane in tow as he attended Christmas Day service at St. Marks church. Photo: Andrew Matthews PA Wire/PA Images
A tiny Charlotte held on to her mother and her candy cane as she, like her brother, stepped out for the last time this year during Christmas Day service at St. Marks church. Photo: Andrew Matthews PA Wire/PA Images
