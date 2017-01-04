Queen Silvia reveals Swedish royal palace is haunted by ghosts

Queen Silvia’s adorable grandchildren aren’t the only ones lurking in the corridors of Drottningholm Palace. The Swedish monarch revealed in a documentary by SVT that the royal family’s private residence is haunted by “friendly ghosts.”

“There’s a lot of history here,” Her Majesty said. “There are small friends, ghosts. They’re all very friendly, but you sometimes feel that you’re not completely alone.”

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY







Photo: Patrick van Katwijk DPA/PA Images

The 73-year-old admitted, “It’s really exciting, but you don’t get scared.”

Drottningholm is the permanent home for the Queen and her husband King Carl XVI Gustaf, who reside in the southern wing of the palace. Princess Estelle's grandmother encouraged people to visit the castle and experience the spirits that live there. “Come and feel it for yourself, go around here when it is dark and the like. It’s very exciting,” she said. “Imagine what they could tell?”

Pokémon Go causes a frenzy at the Swedish Royal Palace

Silvia isn’t the only member of the Swedish royal family who believes phantoms reside at the palace. King Gustaf’s sister, Princess Christina, backed hersister-in-law’s claims.

Photos: Gomer Swahn/PA Images

“There is much energy in this house. It would be strange if it didn’t take the form of guises,” Christina said. “There’s stories about ghosts in all old houses. They have been filled with people over the centuries. The energies remain.”

SWEDEN'S ROYAL TOTS: MEET THE YOUNG PRINCES AND PRINCESSES

Drottningholm Palace has been the home of the royal family since 1981 and according to the Swedish Royal Court, “It is the most well-preserved royal castle built in the 1600s in Sweden and at the same time is representative of all European architecture for the period."

Crown Princess Victoria and her father will also appear in the documentary titled Drottningholm Palace - A Royal Home, which airs Thursday on SVT in Sweden.