Prince William and Kate Middleton thank supporters with Christmas card - see which picture they chose

Royal fans have been sharing snaps of a Christmas card sent by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Sent in response to the kind Christmas wishes they received from royal supporters over the season, the holiday card was a "thank you" of sorts. The photo features Prince William, Kate Middleton and their two young children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, on their royal tour of Canada last year.

The photo, reportedly taken by British photographer Arthur Edwards, was snapped back in September at a children’s party held for military families at Victoria, Canada’s Government House.

Photo: Twitter/@TheLadyandRose

The image, which is one of the most-recognized pictures from the tour, shows the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge holding their little Prince and Princess as they all watched party entertainer Paul Kilshaw blow up balloons.

Paul previously revealed, "I made a teddy bear and a flower for Charlotte and made George a tree and a volcano. When I made him the spider, he started to laugh and pushed it in my face then pushed it in dad’s face.” He added, “Charlotte asked for a flower, I think she said ‘flower’ because the other little girls were asking for flowers.”

The family’s fun-filled outing marked the first royal overseas engagement for Charlotte. Already following in her mother’s footsteps, the young Princess looked stylish for the occasion sporting a light blue handsmocked dress by Pepa & Co., which she paired with a navy button down cardigan and matching Mary Jane shoes.

Photo: Chris Jackson / PA Wire/Press Association Images

Prince George's little sister could not get enough of the balloons at the party. The Princess made a beeline to the balloon archway after being placed on the ground by the Duchess. Charlotte was heard saying, "Pop!" as she played with the colorful balloons.

Meanwhile George enjoyed the petting zoo and hopped onto a pony with the help of his dad. The cheeky royal also got his hands on an orange bubble gun, which he used to spray his sister and father.

Prior to the outing, a palace spokesperson said: "The Duke and Duchess are really pleased to have this opportunity to introduce their children to Canada and it's great that they have the chance to play with other children while they are here."