King Mohammed VI of Morocco shows off his cool fashion sense while shopping with Princess Lalla Salma

That King has the right look! Morocco's King Mohammed VI showed off his impressive off-duty style. The King was spotted rocking a more dressed down look as he and his wife Princess Lalla Salma visited the Rock da Kasbah clothing store over the weekend.

King Mohammed showed off his casual style Photo: Instagram/@rockdakasbah.tanger

In a photo, posted on the brand's Instagram account, the 53-year-old royal is seen wearing a brown leather jacket over a black t-shirt featuring Moroccan taxis, the brand's logo, around the phrase "Big Taxi, Marrakech, 1971.” and green pants. Standing next to him, and the shop's owner, is his wife, Princess Lalla Salma, who kept it chic in a floral print shirt with black pants.

The King is often seen in suits or traditional Moroccan attire Photo: FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images

King Mohammed is often seen dressed to the nines in his royal attire, sporting black suits or traditional clothing from his country. The 38-year-old Princess, who is a mother of three, also has a style of her own. She often coordinates her look with the royal, wearing chic dresses or standing out in elegant pieces such as Moroccan caftans she wore during the 2013 inauguration of Dutch King Willem-Alexander.

In December, the King showed off his night out style Photo: Facebook/RedOne

In December, the King had another style stand out moment when he appeared on musician RedOne's Facebook page. It is my "ABSOLUTE" greatest honor to be the guest of his Majesty, the KING of Morocco #godblesshim#welovehim#thebest#thebestleader," the singer captioned the photo. Mohammad, who hosted the musician in his home, was photographed in a blue geometric print blazer, over a black t-shirt and black straight leg jeans, with his signature black frame glasses. The look earned the King praise as followers admired him for his "youthful fashion, style and elegance."