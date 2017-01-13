Prince Rahim and Kendra Spears welcome second child

The first royal baby of 2017 has been born! Prince Rahim and Princess Salwa Aga Khan— also known as Seattle native and fashion model Kendra Spears — have welcomed their second child together, according to the Ismaili website. Prince Rahim’s father, Mawlana Hazar Imam, announced the arrival of the couple’s baby boy named Sinan.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY







Fashion model Kendra married Prince Rahim in 2013 Photo: Gary Otte/The Ismaili via Getty Images

“Prince Sinan’s birth has brought immense joy to our family,” the proud grandfather said in a written message. “We are most touched by your kind thoughts and prayers over the period leading to Sinan’s birth.”

YOUNG ROYALS: THE ADORABLE HEIRS TO THE THRONE

The little Prince was born in London on January 2. It was announced back in October that the couple was expecting their second child. At the time, Mawlana Hazar Imam said, “This wonderful news, which I am delighted to share with you, brings immense joy and happiness to all our family and to the Ismaili community worldwide.”

Firstborn Prince Irfan with his parents, Princess Salwa and Prince Rahim, and his grandfather Aga Khan IVin 2015 Photo: The Ismaili

Prince Rahim, the eldest son of His Highness Aga Khan IV, and the American model-turned-Princess are already parents to Prince Irfan, who was born in Geneva, Switzerland back in April 2015. Following Prince Irfan’s birth, a statement on the official website of the Ismaili Muslim Community expressed "the great happiness of the Aga Khan and Spears family.”

RITA HAYWORTH TO MARIE-CHANTAL: AMERICAN WOMEN WHO MARRIED PRINCES

Kendra and Rahim, 45, tied the knot in 2013 in a picturesque ceremony on the grounds of the Château de Bellerive. The 28-year-old married into a unique royal family, namely because they don't rule over a specific geographic region. Prince Rahim's father the Aga Khan is leader of the 25 million-strong Ismaili Muslim community.