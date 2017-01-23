Princess Caroline celebrates her 60th birthday with Prince Albert and her children

Princess Caroline of Hanover's 60th birthday on January 23 was a family affair. The royal celebrated her milestone birthday on Monday with her brother Prince Albert, in addition to her four children — Princess Alexandra of Hanover, Charlotte, Andrea and Pierre Casiraghi — daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

“I’m going to have lunch with Caroline and her children,” Princess Charlene’s husband told People magazine of his sister’s birthday festivities.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY







Photo: DOMINIQUE FAGET/AFP/Getty Images

He added, “For a few years, she hasn’t liked having a special celebration for her birthday, so I really don’t know how she’ll feel about reaching this sort of milestone. She really isn’t the type to dwell on it too much.”

PRINCESS CAROLINE THROUGH THE YEARS

Naturally the Monaco Prince, 58, has a special gift for his older sister’s big day. “It’s something for her home,” Albert shared. “Something symbolic. It’s more decorative. She’s a challenge for anyone who might want to give her a gift. My advice is to just try and be original, but it’s difficult. She has great taste and you have to look hard to find the right gift.”

Caroline, who raised her three oldest children as a single mother after the death of her second husband Stefano Casiraghi in 1990, is a “remarkable woman” according to her brother Prince Albert.

Photo: PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP/Getty Images

“She’s a very good mother, and probably an even better grandmother now if that’s possible,” he revealed. “She really raised her kids well. Without a father for many years, that’s important. I’m incredibly proud of her children and to have them turn out as they have — that’s a tribute to her.”

A LOOK AT MONACO'S ROYAL BABY ALBUM

The dad-of-two also views the 60-year-old as a source of wisdom. “She’s very bright and gives extremely good advice,” he said. “Every time I’ve asked her about this or that situation or about this person I’m not sure of, she’s demonstrated very good judgment. I confide in her a lot.”

“I confide in my wife [Princess Charlene] as well. But Caroline’s my sister, and I’ve known her a little bit longer,” Albert added. “So usually I’ll try and bounce things around her when I’m not sure about a situation.”