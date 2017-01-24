Kate Middleton visits East Anglia's Children's Hospice: All the best photos

Kate Middleton paid a visit to one of the East Anglia's Children's Hospices facilities in Quidenham, Norwich on January 24. The royal, who is a patron of the charity, was on hand to visit the facility that supports families and cares for children across Norfolk. Photo: Adrian Dennis - WPA Pool /Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge was a vision in green stepping out for the outing wearing a collarless jacket and skirt by Hobbs London, which she paired with a Gerard Darel Josephine blouse, black suede Gianvito Rossi pumps and her trusty Mulberry clutch. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Prince William's wife was presented with flowers upon her arrival to the facility by Nell Cork, whose brother Finnbar died at five-years-old in 2016. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
During her visit, the Duchess was asked what it is like to be a real princess, to which she replied, "I'm very well looked after by my husband." Photo: Adrian Dennis - WPA Pool /Getty Images
Kate toured the facility that cares for 131 children and young people, plus 215 family members. Photo: Twitter/KensingtonRoyal
The mom-of-two showed off her maternal side meeting a little girl at the hospice, which opened in 1991. Photo: Twitter/KensingtonRoyal
Prince George's mom appeared to have fun testing out a feature in Quidenham Hospice's "Sensory Room." Photo: Twitter/KensingtonRoyal
The Duchess joined the fun and participated in an art therapy session with children at the hospice. Photo: Adrian Dennis - WPA Pool /Getty Images
Kate was given an update on the progress of the charity's fundraising campaign, the Nook Appeal, which she helped launch in 2014. The appeal aims to raise millions to transform children's palliative care across Norfolk, in addition to a new hospice. Photo: Twitter/KensingtonRoyal
The stylish royal met with families and spent time seeing why the nook is vital to the hospice. Photo: Twitter/KensingtonRoyal
