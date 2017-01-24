Princess Grace's granddaughter Pauline Ducruet shows off her talent as a budding fashion designer

The House of Grimaldi has a budding fashion designer on their hands. Prince Albert of Monaco’s niece Pauline Ducruet recently stepped out with her family donning a stylish ensemble made by herself.

The 22-year-old debuted her first piece at the 41th Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival in Monaco on January 22. Pauline took to her personal Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing her color block coat, which she paired with black trousers and a matching top.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY







Photo: TO-Monaco Pool/Getty Images

“For the first time I am wearing one of my création in public ! #création#fashiondesigner#coat#parsonsteachesgood#Proud,” Princess Stephanie’s daughter wrote with the photo.

In the caption, Pauline gave a nice shoutout to her college, where she learned her trade: Parsons School of Design. Back in December, the college student gave her Instagram followers a glimpse at her schoolwork during finals time.

ROYALS AND THEIR FASHION CONNECTIONS

Posting a picture of various pieces of fabrics and wine glasses, she penned, "Dinner for two #Finals #parsonsbakery #fabricsfordinner #exhausted @tuchiszarco @parsonsaasfashion."

Photo: Instagram/paulinedcrt

Pauline isn't the only royal currently studying at the New York design school. Princess Olympia of Greece is also studying at Parsons. Although unlike the Monaco royal, who is studying fashion design, Olympia is pursing a degree in photography.

PRINCESS OLYMPIA'S BEST RED CARPET MOMENTS

Last year the Greek Princess opened up to HELLO! about studying at the renowned university. After completing her first year of college she confessed, “I was told that Parsons first year was the toughest so I was ready for it and it was, but I honestly had the best time. I love Parsons so much – I’m excited to go back.”