President Donald Trump and Melania are heading to England to meet Queen Elizabeth

It looks like the Trumps are set to have tea with the Queen! A week after being sworn in as president of the United States, Donald Trump has accepted an invitation to visit Queen Elizabeth. The dad-of-five and First Lady Melania Trump will pay a state visit to the United Kingdom later this year. The news was announced on Friday, January 27 during a press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY







Photos: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The prime minister became the first foreign leader to meet with President Trump at the White House since his inauguration on January 20. During the conference the pair discussed the United States and United Kingdom's "special relationship."

Theresa said, “The invitation is an indication at the strength and importance of the special relationship that exists between our two countries. A relationship based on the bonds of history of family, kinship and common interest.”

A LOOK AT FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP'S STYLE

She continued, “And in a further sign of the importance of that relationship I have today been able to convey Her Majesty the Queen’s hope that President Trump and the first lady would pay a state visit to the United Kingdom later this year, and I’m delighted that the president has accepted that invitation.”

Photo: Paul Hackett - WPA Pool/Getty Images/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

It was reported back in November that the longest-reigning monarch was planning to extend an invitation to the Trumps to visit Windsor Castle during the summer. Around that time, Donald reportedly discussed the royal invitation with UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage and Brexit supporters, admitting that he was “looking forward to it."

GET TO KNOW THE YOUNGEST MEMBERS OF THE TRUMP FAMILY

A member of Nigel’s team told the Times, “[Donald’s] a massive anglophile. He was really, really keen. His late mother, Mary, [who was born in Scotland] loved the Queen. He said, 'I'm going to meet her, too. I can't wait to come over to England. My mom would be chuffed to bits when I meet the Queen.'"