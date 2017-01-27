Queen Letizia mixes designer gown with affordable jewels that cost under $10

Kate Middleton isn't the only royal who knows how to mix high and low fashion. Queen Letizia, who is known for turning heads with her glamorous style, recently accessorized a designer gown with affordable jewels. The mom-of-two stunned on Thursday, January 26 wearing a full-length burgundy gown that featured delicate embroidery by Felipe Varela to greet foreign ambassadors at the Royal Palace in Madrid.

Letizia paired the sophisticated frock with a set of matching diamante earrings from the Portuguese brand Parfois. The black and burgundy costume jewels are price-friendly ringing in at only $6.41. The brunette beauty completed her look sweeping her tresses into an elegant low chignon.

It has been a fashionable week for the 44-year-old. On Wednesday Letizia and her husband King Felipe VI attended the 'Agroexpo' Agriculture International Fair in Don Benito, Spain.

The stylish royal stepped out for the occasion once again mixing high-low fashion. Letizia kept warm at the engagement wearing a BOSS color block short wool coat, which she wore over a black Zara cape jacket, white BOSS pussy bow blouse and black pants.

A few days prior on January 23, Letizia traded her trusty trousers for a chic tweed sheath dress. The Queen joined her husband and mother-in-law Queen Sofia at the National Sports Awards at the El Pardo Palace in Madrid. Letizia was on hand to present Olympic athlete Ruth Beitia with a National Sports Award trophy.