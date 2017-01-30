The Duchess of Cornwall's love of wine started at a young age

It's no secret that the Duchess of Cornwall is a wine connoisseur, but as it turns out, the royal's love for vino goes back to her early days. Though Camilla was born in London, the president of the UK’s Vineyard Association recently admitted that when it comes to drinking, she was raised like the French.

“People always ask me how I became involved in it all, well first of all I love wine, but secondly, my father was in the wine business, so I was brought up as a child drinking wine and water rather like the French,” the 69-year-old said on January 25 at a reception celebrating the association’s 50th anniversary.

Photo: Anwar Hussein/WireImage

She further revealed, “My grandfather also wrote about wine as did my great-grandfather, so I think it’s very much in my blood and it’s so exciting to see British wine taking off.”

While at the event held at Clarence House, Prince William’s stepmother discussed how global warming is positively affecting British wine. She said, “We don’t exactly have the climate, or we didn’t then, but I expect with global warming it’s going to get better and better, we’re going to get better and better wine.”

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The royal also offered her two-cents on the organization’s proposed named of British Fizz for the country’s sparkling wine. “I just feel champagne is such a good name and we don’t want to let the French beat us with a better name, so I think everybody ought to get back to having another little think about it,” Prince Charles's wife said

The Duchess added, “I do quite often think I’ve got a really good name, and then I wake up in he morning and I’ve forgotten it.”