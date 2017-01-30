Princess Grace Kelly's childhood home will reopen to the public

The doors of Grace Kelly’s childhood home will be reopening to the public in the near future. Prince Albert of Monaco, who purchased his late mother’s Philadelphia home last year, opened up to People magazine about the plans for the colonial property, which won’t be “exclusively a museum.”

Despite holding “different public events” at the property, Albert said that maintaining the Pennsylvania neighborhood’s residential quality will be key. “While it is a historical landmark, I don’t think that a dedicated museum is the right avenue to take,” the Monaco royal shared. “There will though be any number of events which will facilitate public viewing.”

Photo: Archive Photos/Getty Images

Among those public events, Albert revealed, “We’re arranging an exchange-type program with the Princess Grace Irish Library in Monaco.” The library was founded in 1984 in honor of Grace’s love for literature. Discussions regarding the program, which will be the library's first overseas extension, are already underway with Villanova University.

As for the opening date, the Prince said, “To give ourselves enough room, I’m saying a year but it could be less than that. To give you an answer, 2018, possibly earlier.”

After purchasing the six-bedroom mansion last fall, the 58-year-old admitted that it felt “good” to own his mother’s home. Albert’s father, Prince Rainier III proposed to the American movie star at the colonial-styled home back in 1956.

Photo: Thierry Orban/Getty Images

“The house was very beautiful and very special to our family,” Albert said. During the interview, Princess Charlene’s husband recalled rolling on the carpet of the living room during his first visit to the Pennsylvania house. “The house is filled with little moments like that. Moments of being a family,” he said.

At the time, the Prince also admitted that he was looking forward to creating new memories with his two-year-old twins, Prince Jacquesand Princess Gabriella, at the brick mansion. He said, “I’m looking forward to showing the house to the kids, sharing it with them, having them see the garden."