Princess Iman joins her parents Queen Rania and King Abdullah in Washington, D.C.

King Abdullah II of Jordan received a special surprise for his 55th birthday. While in Washington, D.C. on Monday, January 30, the monarch was treated to a surprise visit from his college student daughter Princess Iman.

Queen Rania took to her Instagram to share a photo from her family’s mini-reunion in the United States. “What a lovely surprise! A special visit from Iman to celebrate His Majesty’s birthday,” she attached to a photo of herself with her husband and their 20-year-old daughter, who studies at D.C.’s Georgetown University.

The royals looked casual in the picture as they strolled the streets of D.C. Iman, taking after her stylish mother, opted for a crème, over-sized sweater paired with a fur-lined coat, while her father wore a grey polo shirt and navy coat.

The Hashemite Court also documented the family’s outing by posting a “behind the scenes” photo of the King and Iman sitting side-by-side at a restaurant. King Abdullah kicked off his “working visit” to the United States, which includes meetings with US administration officials and members of Congress, on Monday.

On the first day of his trip, the King of Jordan – whose predominantly Muslim country is not one of seven impacted by President Trump's controversial executive order on immigration – met with Vice President Pence, while on Tuesday he was joined by Queen Rania for a meeting with the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

It is unclear if the monarch will meet with President Trump during his visit. Should the pair meet it would mark the president's first royal meeting since being sworn into office on January 20.