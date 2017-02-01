Princess Madeleine's husband Chris O'Neill criticizes Donald Trump – see what Sweden's Royal Court had to say

Royals tend to steer clear of commenting on political issues, so it may have come as a surprise to some when Princess Madeleine of Sweden's British-American husband, financier Chris O'Neill, took to Instagram to criticize President Trump's controversial executive order on immigration. The 42-year-old, who declined a royal title after marrying Princess Madeleine in 2013, wrote a strongly-worded post on his private account which read in part, "On behalf of all Americans, I am very sorry for the actions of our shameful president."

British-American financier Chris is married to Princess Madeleine, seen here with their two children, Prince Nicolas and Princess Leonore Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Chris' private post was shared by friend and former Valentino president Giancarlo Giammetti on his own Instagram account, which is public.

Johan Tegel from Sweden's Royal Court declined to comment directly on the Instagram statement itself, explaining to The Local: "Christopher O'Neill spoke as a private person on his private Instagram account. Christopher O'Neill has declined a royal title, which means the Royal Court has no reason to comment on his Instagram post."

While Chris responded to his friend's share with a red heart emoji, some commented disagreeing with sentiment. One of Giancarlo's followers wrote: "I think it takes a great amount of courage to do what Mr. Trump is doing to keep America safe."

The Royal Court explained that Chris, on the left in this photo of the Swedish royal family, posted as a private citizen so there would be no comment Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Since the president was sworn into office on January 20, his administration has already had its first royal encounter. During a visit to Washington, D.C. this week, King Abdullah II of Jordan met with Vice President Mike Pence before joining his wife Queen Rania for a meeting with the House of Foreign Affairs committee.

Last week it was confirmed that Donald and First Lady Melania Trump have accepted an invitation to meet with Queen Elizabeth during a state visit to the United Kingdom later this year. That announcement, made after British Prime Minister Theresa May's visit to the US, was met with protests in the UK.