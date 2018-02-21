Princess Stephanie of Monaco's eclectic style evolution in photos

<b>The daughter of the late Prince Rainier and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-grace/"><strong>Princess Grace of Monaco</strong></a>, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-stephanie/"><strong>Princess Stephanie</strong></a> was in the international spotlight from the moment she was born on February 1, 1965. Having inherited her movie star mom's Hollywood charisma, Stephanie went through many phases, including pop star and model, and her style went through many changes right along with her. Scroll through to see Stephanie's eclectic style, from royal star in the limelight to proud mom-of-three. </B> Stephanie looked like a typical 14-year-old, wearing a choppy short hairstyle collared shirt and navy sweater while on a 1979 holiday with her family. Pictured are dad Prince Rainier, mom Princess Grace, and sister <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-caroline/"><strong>Princess Caroline</strong></a> at their chalet in Gstaad, Switzerland. Photo: Francis Apesteguy/Getty Images
Later in her teen years, Stephanie blossomed into a confident beauty. Here she wears a white strapless dress alongside her mother Grace Kelly at the 1982 Red Cross Ball. Photo: Francis Apesteguy/Getty Images
The royal took statement jewelry to a new level for her 1986 visit to London's Harrods department store. Photo: Georges De Keerle/Getty Images
Prince Albert's sister dazzled donning chandelier earrings and an elaborate headpiece to the 1987 Red Cross Charity Ball. Photo: Francis Apesteguy/Getty Images
The Monaco Princess was rocking the Farrah Fawcett hairdo in the '80s stepping out to the 1987 Rose Ball wearing a yellow and black ensemble. Photo: Francis Apesteguy/Getty Images
Stephanie attended the 1988 Grand Prix automobile race in Monaco wearing a purple button down, which she complemented with a pink lip. Photo: Francis Apesteguy/Getty Images
Stephanie looked sunny wearing a vibrant yellow wrap coat to the cathedral of Monaco during National Day with her family. Photo: Francis Apesteguy/Getty Images
Stephanie showed off her dance moves twirling in a flowing white frock that featured slits and a purple overlay with her brother Prince Albert at the 2001 Red Cross Ball. Photo: Tony Barson/WireImage
The Princess flashed her enviable abs in a daring black cut-out dress as she arrived to the 2004 Monaco Red Cross Ball with her father Prince Rainier. Photo: Tony Barson Archive/WireImage
The Monaco Princess looked laid-back in a blue tank and denim embroidered jeans, while walking around the 2006 Monte Carlo Television Festival. Photo: Francois Durand/Getty Images
Stephanie kept it casual wearing an over-sized blazer and blue jeans to the 2008 Fight Aids Monaco Gala Tribute to Serge Gainsbourg in Monte Carlo. Photo: Tony Barson Archive/WireImage
Stephanie went the edgy route flashing skin in a metallic number, alongside her brother Prince Albert and now sister-in-law Princess Charlene at the 2010 Monaco Red Cross Ball. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
The Monaco royal (accompanied by her children Louis Ducruet, Pauline Ducruet and Camille Gotlieb) opted for a blush colored mini dress and matching wrap for her brother Prince Albert's 2011 wedding to Princess Charlene. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Grace Kelly's daughter showed off her toned figure and arms wearing a body-hugging white mini dress that featured embellishments to the 2011 FightAids Monaco Summer Gala. Photo: Tony Barson/WireImage
Stephanie look sophisticated in a black jumpsuit for an outing to the Monte-Carlo 36th International Circus Festival in 2012. Photo: Gaetan Luci/Palais Princier via Getty Images
The mom-of-three looked chic wearing printed trousers and a black halter blouse as she stepped out with her siblings and children, in addition to her nephew Andrea Casiraghi and his wife Tatiana. Photo: Handout/Monaco Press Center via Getty Images
