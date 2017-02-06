Princess Diana's iconic Swan Lake necklace goes on sale for $12 million

Royal jewels! One of Princess Diana's most iconic pieces of jewelry is up for sale. The Swan Lake necklace that the Princess wore a mere two months prior to her death during an appearance at The English National Ballet is speculated to be worth $12 million dollars, according to auctioneers.

The Swan Lake Suite jewelry set is valued at $12 million dollars Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images

Crown jeweler Garrard crafted the necklace out of 187 diamonds and five South Sea pearls, a combination which perfectly complemented the little blue dress Diana wore when she sported the jewelry in June 1997. Prince William and Prince Harry's mother, however, never had a chance to wear the earrings from the set.

New York City auction house Guernsey’s, which is organizing the sale, revealed the reason why. "The earrings were, indeed, completed and the full suite about to be returned to the princess when she was tragically killed," reads a statement on the house's website. "Following her death – and with the acknowledgement of her grieving family – the jewels were sold."

Diana's attire complemented the neck piece as she wore a sky blue cocktail dress and matching clutch in 1997 Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images

Diana's jewels aren't the only thing that have made a pretty penny. In January, letters written by Diana to Buckingham Palace steward, Cyril Dickman, between 1984 - 1993 were auctioned off for thousands of dollars at Cheffins Fine Art, a UK based auction house.

One of the letters written by the People's Princess in 1984, after the birth of Harry, had an estimated value of $745 to $1,117, but sold for $3,972. In the handwritten note, Diana wrote: "Dear Cyril, it was so very kind of you to have sent us such a lovely card, on the arrival of our small son. We both were greatly touched by your thoughtfulness and enormously appreciated it."

The letter continued: "William adores his little brother and spends the entire time swamping Harry with an endless supply of hugs and kisses. Hardly letting the parents near!”

Another letter, written in 1992, which documented Harry's naughty behavior also sold for $2,978.