The best royal photos of February 2017

Prince Charles took a whiff of hay before feeding White Park cattle and learning about efforts to save the breed from extinction during a visit to Dinefwr Park in Wales. Photo: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands hit the slopes in Lech, Austria. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge couldn't help but grin as she chatted with an adorable new friend at the opening of the Ronald McDonald House Evelina London. Photo: JEREMY SELWYN/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth seemed very much amused when a flag-bearing wellwisher got a little shy during Her Majesty's visit to Charterhouse Square in London. Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
At Tokyo's Haneda airport, Japan's Princess Mako, right, and Princess Kako, left, bid farewell to Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko as the royal couple embarked on a journey to Vietnam. Photo: KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images
Emperor Akihito, 83, gently guided wife Empress Michiko, 82, as they attended a wreath laying ceremony at the mausoleum of Ho Chi Minh in Hanoi. Photo: LUONG THAI LINH/AFP/Getty Images
Spain's Queen Letizia and Argentinian First Lady Juliana Awada had a twinning moment during a welcoming ceremony at the Royal Palace in Madrid on February 22. Photo: GERARD JULIEN/AFP/Getty Images
Lady Amelia Windsor ruled the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2017/18 show during Milan Fashion Week. Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images
Princess Charlene launched the "Prix Princess Charlene of Monaco Charity Mile" at the racecourse in Cagnes-sur-Mer, with each horse in the race representing one of 18 local charities. Photo: Kasia Wandycz / Palais Princier.
Charlene congratulated jockey Ronan Thomas who won in the Prix Princesse Charlène de Monaco Charity Mile. The Monaco royal looked chic for her outing to the racecourse wearing a black jacket and matching trousers. Photo: Kasia Wandycz / Palais Princier.
The Duchess of Cornwall put her culinary skills to the test as she launched the Great Get Together challenge. Prince Charles' wife joined celebrity chef Jamie Oliver for a baking session at the Clarence House kitchen decorating cupcakes. Photo: Twitter/@ClarenceHouse
Prince Harry was all ears during a Walking With The Wounded charity event and roundtable discussion in Gateshead. Photo: Instagram/@kensingtonroyal
Prince Harry chatted up members of the Heads Together team who were training for the 2017 Virgin Money London marathon. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP/Getty Images
A Kensington Palace curator fixed Princess Diana's Catherine Walker dress display during a preview for the forthcoming 'Diana: Her Fashion Story' exhibit in London. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images
Queen Mathilde of Belgium looked fifty shades of chic at a mass to commemorate the deceased members of the Belgian royal family at the Church of Our Lady in Brussels. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Barbie dolls of Prince William and Kate Middleton went on display at Madrid's Fundacion Canal in an exhibition called "Barbie, beyond the doll." Photo: Eduardo Parra/Getty Images
King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden posed with the Governor General of Canada, David Johnston, and his wife Sharon Johnston at the Royal Palace in Stockholm, Sweden. Photo: FREDRIK SANDBERG/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Maxima wowed in a green dress to open the exhibition Royal Paradise - Aert Schulman and the imagination of nature at the Dordrechts Museum. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, met a Shetland Pony named Pedro during a visit to the Ebony Horse Club riding center to celebrate the club's 21st anniversary. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Princess Maria-Olympia and Michael Kors made a fashionable pair at the designer's fall collection 2017 runway show held at Spring Studios in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors
Prince Harry gave a thumbs up while chatting with England player Courtney Lawes and Ian Richie, CEO of the RFU, during a visit to an England Rugby squad training session at Twickenham Stadium. Photo: KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/AFP/Getty Images
Love is in the air! Queen Rania celebrated Valentine's Day with her husband King Abdullah. Sharing a picture with her Valentine and their enormous heart-shaped cake, the Jordanian monarch wrote, "May your hearts and homes always be filled with love and peace #Love." Photo: Instagram/@queenrania
Princess Madeleine of Sweden chatted with young boys and girls during a visit to the Southbank Centre's Imagine Children's festival, where she opened the 'Room for Children' at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
It was back to business for Prince William the day after the BAFTAs with Kate Middleton. The British royal picked up the phone with Councillor Carys Lewis as he officially launched the Centrepoint Helpline in London. Photo: Getty Images
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima greeted a crowd while attending a lunch on water management in Oranienbaum on their last day in Germany. The Dutch Royal couple took an official four-day visit to Germany from February 7 - 10 in order to deepen trade and investment relations and promote cooperation in high-tech systems, chemicals and flood protection sectors. Photo: Robin Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM/PA images
Queen Maxima was a vision in a sea foam green dress with trumpet sleeves, which she wore for her visit to the European Energy Exchange in Leipzig, Germany. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Dressed in a show-stopping sequin gown, Queen Maxima and her husband rounded off their second day in Germany with a banquet at the Congress Hall in Leipzig. Photo: Robin Utreht/ABACAPRESS.COM/PA Images
The King and Queen carried white roses as they visited the Buchenwald concentration camp in Weimar, Germany. The mother-of-three looked somber, dressed in an understated ensemble and wide-brimmed black hat for the occasion. Photo: Franziska Krug/Getty Images
They kicked off their Germany visit with a colorful stop at Wartburg Castle. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Prince Carl Philip was dressed warm out in the snow while in Norway for the Rally Sweden winter festival. Photo: Instagram/kungahuset
Safe and sound! Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway and her family had quite the scare when their three-year-old Labradoodle Muffin ran away. Fortunately for the family, their pet found her way home in time for cuddles. Photo: Instagram/@crownprincessmm
Queen Elizabeth was presented with a special set of letters of credence by the Ambassador of the Democratic People's of Korea, Mr. Choe Il. Photo: John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Pauline Ducruet soaked up the sun and a lot of love during her trip to Colombia. Photo: Instagram/@paulinedcrt
King Felipe and Queen Letizia attended the 2016 Innovation and Design Awards in Alcala de Henares, Spain. Photo: Eduardo Parra/WireImage
Queen Rania sat with women in Al Salt, who taught her the history of the traditional shemagh in addition to getting the hands on experience with stitching the garment. Photo: Instagram/@queenrania
Crown Princess Mary attended the official "Jewel Box" exhibit which showcased a range of 20th century Danish jewelry from combs, brooches, bracelets, rings, necklaces, cufflinks and shoe buckles. Photo: Instagram/@detdanskekongehus
President Donald Trump held his first royal meeting (since being sworn into office on January 20) with King Abdullah of Jordan during the 2017 National Prayer Breakfast. Photo: Instagram/@rhcjo
Queen Rania chatted with Ivanka Trump's husband, Jared Kushner, at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images
The Jordanian monarchs shared a quiet moment together, while attending the annual National Prayer Breakfast in D.C., where they were joined by President Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden participated in the first podcast for the Prince Couple's foundation, which was aimed "towards parents who want to understand the social platforms where children and young people spend time today." Photo: Instagram/kungahuset
Queen Mathilde of Belgium paid a visit to the association ATD Fourth World-Belgium, which fights against poverty and rights of the world's most excluded populations, in Brussels. Photo: ERIC LALMAND/AFP/Getty Images
In case of emergency call Prince Harry! As part of his Heads Together campaign, the British royal toured an ambulance during his visit to the London Ambulance Service to kick off the 2017 Time to Talk Day. Photo: STEFAN WERMUTH/AFP/Getty Images
Princess Mako of Akishino of Japan helped ITF supervisor Soeren Friemel of Germany carry out the official draw ceremony ahead of the World Group Davis Cup tie between Japan and France in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands was all smiles as she posed with children during a visit to the IMC Weekend school in Haarlem. Photo: OLAF KRAAK/AFP/Getty Images
Harry certainly has a way with children! The Prince chatted with a young girl as he arrived to the Full Effect & Coach Core in Nottingham, England. Photo: Richard Stonehouse - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Carl Philip embraced a chef with a hug after handing out the Swedish Academy of Gastronomy's dairy medal in gold to the winner of Chef of the Year 2017, Johan Backeus. Photo: Instagram/kungahuset
House Speaker Paul Ryan welcomed the King of Jordan and his wife Queen Rania to the US Capitol, where they discussed the importance of the "US-Jordan bilateral relationship." Photo: Twitter/SpeakerRyan
King Felipe and Queen Letizia stylishly welcomed the President of Germany, Joachim Gauck, and his partner Daniela Schadt to Zarzuela Palace in Madrid. Photo: Francisco Gomez/Casa de S.M. el Rey de Espana via Getty Images
Pauline Ducruet channeled her inner '90s kid in New York City. Photo: Instagram/@paulinedcrt
