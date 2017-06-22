Prince Oscar and Princess Estelle of Sweden's cutest photos together

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden's kids, Princess Estelle, born in 2012, and Prince Oscar, born in 2016, have co-starred in some seriously sweet snaps! Princess Estelle and her younger brother were picture perfect as they posed for a new set of official portraits, released by the Swedish royal palace to celebrate Midsummer. Estelle clearly loves her role as big sister, as she doted on one-year-old Oscar in the sweet pictures. The five-year-old, looked ever so sweet in a white summer frock with her hair tied into two braids. One photo showed Estelle holding onto her toddler brother, who was dressed smartly in a blue striped shirt and white trousers. Another picture showed the siblings smiling at each other, with the impeccable Haga Palace gardens visible in the background. Photo: Erika Gerdemark, The Royal Court, Sweden
The royal duo enjoyed a beautiful day in Solna, Sweden during their photoshoot for National Day. Estelle smiled bright in her traditional attire while Oscar looked ready to move in a striped number. Photo: Erika Gerdemark, The Royal Court, Sweden
Princess Estelle showed off a huge grin as she looked at her brother during their mom's Name Day celebration in March 2017. Photo: Getty Images
In February 2017, the Swedish Royal Court released a new photo of Princess Estelle coloring as her baby brother Prince Oscar looked on, holding himself up. Alongside the picture, the palace noted, "Princess Estelle is an heir to the throne, and is second in line to the throne after The Crown Princess." Photo: Anna-Lena Ahlström, The Royal Court, Sweden
Prince Daniel and Crown Princess Victoria proudly posed with their adorable children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, in a 2017 family portrait. The royal tots coordinated in grey, while their parents complemented each other wearing a burgundy tie and cardigan. Photo: Anna-Lena Ahlström, The Royal Court, Sweden
Estelle and Oscar joined their parents on a hike through Tyresta National Park for their family's 2016 Christmas video. “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!” Estelle, Daniel and Victoria said together in Swedish, which resulted in the little Prince letting out a laugh. Photo: royalcourt.se
The future Queen cuddled close to her little brother in a 2016 greeting in honor of Sweden's National Day. Photo: Kate Gabor/Kungahuset.se
The Crown Princess family were the picture of happiness celebrating Crown Princess Victoria's 39th birthday at Solliden Palace in Oland, Sweden. Photo: Luca Teuchmann / WireImage
The future queen and her kids enjoyed a nice summer day in June 2016 in this photo snapped on the grounds of their family's home, Haga Palace. Photo: Kate Gabor, The Royal Court, Sweden.
Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's young children were dressed sharp and well-behaved for the May 2016 christening of Prince Oscar. Photo: Anna-Lena Ahlström The Royal Court, Sweden.
Prince Daniel captured this tender photo of Estelle doting on her then-newborn brother following his March 2016 birth. Attached to the picture, the Crown Princess couple released a statement that read: "We would like to convey our sincere gratitude for all the kind greetings and congratulations we have received in connection with Princess Estelle's birthday and the birth of Prince Oscar. We genuinely appreciate your kindness and that so many of you share our happiness." Photo: Prins Daniel<br><br>To see more photos of royal babies follow Hello! US on <a href="https://www.pinterest.com/hellomagus/royal-babies-kids/">Pinterest</a>
