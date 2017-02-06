Queen Letizia and King Felipe hit the slopes with Princesses Leonor and Sofia

The Spanish royals spent the weekend on the slopes! King Felipe and Queen Letizia whisked their daughters Princesses Leonor and Sofia to the province of Huesca, Spain, where they enjoyed quality family time skiing.

After visiting one of the trendy restaurants in the area on Sunday, February 5, the monarchs went to Astún to ski with their daughters, 11-year-old Leonor, and nine-year-old Sofia. The royals were photographed in action as they skied down the mountain together.

Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia sport colorful ski jackets on the slopes Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Felipe and Letizia coordinated in black for the outing wearing dark jackets, helmets and sunglasses to protect themselves from the snow and low temperatures. Meanwhile the young royals added a pop of color to the slopes with their stylish ensembles.

Leonor opted for bright pink ski pants, which she paired with a colorful polka dot jacket, while Sofia rocked an orange outfit. The sisters twinned wearing matching orange helmets and ski goggles.

Queen Letizia is photographed skiing for the first time in years Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

By the looks of it, it appears that the monarchs have passed their enthusiasm for the sport down to their daughters. Letizia looked like a pro on the mountain, despite not being photographed skiing in years. King Felipe, who has been skiing since he was a child, also showed off his talent as he skied alongside his family.

The royal family of four travel to Huesca to enjoy a ski vacation and stay at a hotel in Canfranc Photo by Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage

The King and Queen, along with their daughters spent their night at the Villa de Anayet hotel in Canfranc, a town known for its International Station, which was inaugurated by Alfonso XIII, Felipe’s great grandfather. The family also enjoyed eating at the staple restaurant Borda l’Anglasse in Canfrac on Sunday, where they lunched in company with other skiers, visitors and locals.