Kate Middleton's best skirt suit looks

Kate Middleton stepped out in a stylish tweed skirt suit by Rebecca Taylor for a visit to Ronald McDonald House Evelina London to meet with families at the local children's hospital. Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
The Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to the child and adolescent mental health project, MIST, wearing a peplum double breasted jacket and matching skirt by Paule Ka. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Perhaps one of her favorite ensembles in her wardrobe, Kate Middleton has worn this vibrant, red skirt suit by Luisa Spagnoli for a record four times. The Duchess first wore the stylish piece back in 2011 while visiting her old university St Andrews with Prince William. Photo: Indigo/Getty Images
The mom-of-two wore a sophisticated suit by Oscar de la Renta in 2017. Kate attended the Guild of Health Writers Conference wearing a violet three-quarter sleeve tailored jacket and matching full pleated skirt from Peter Copping's first collection for the label. Photo: Eddie Mulholland-WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge was the picture of elegance wearing a suit that featured a belted, peplum jacket by Catherine Walker for her first solo overseas trip to the Netherlands. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Prince William's wife looked effortlessly stylish donning a Rebecca Taylor tweed skirt suit during her 2014 royal tour of New Zealand. Photo: Danny Martindale/WireImage
Price George's mom kept warm for an outing to St Mary Magdalene church in 2016 wearing a plaid Michael Kors Collection suit. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
The royal looked retro chic sporting a red and white skirt suit by Eponine London for her visit to the XLP project London Wall mentoring program in 2016. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
