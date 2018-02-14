12 red hot royals and their best Valentine's Day-ready looks

Want to heat up your wardrobe to stand out in a crowd? Whether you are going for sultry and sexy or are all about romantic, there's no way to go wrong in a dress in a sizzling hue of crimson, garnet or cerise – just ask these red hot royals! See how your favorite members of royalty including Princess Eugenie, Queen Letizia of Spain, and Beatrice Borromeo have rocked red dresses and gowns to stunning effect. Beatrice Borromeo turned heads at the 2016 Rose Ball donning an extravagant strapless Giambattista Valli ball gown that featured a voluminous, ruffled tulle skirt. Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images
In 2017 Princess Charlene of Monaco attended the Laureus Awards wearing a shoulder-baring Carolina Herrera dress with a deep V neckline. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Eugenie of York wowed in a figure-hugging midi dress by Alexander McQueen at the 2016 UNAIDS Gala during Art Basel 2016 in Basel, Switzerland. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands dazzled wearing an embellished gown by Dutch designer Claes Iversen to a state dinner during her 2016 royal visit to New Zealand. Photo: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images
Duchess Kate looked romantic in a deep red Alexander McQueen maxi-dress with ruffled detailing during a royal visit to Berlin in 2017. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Letizia sizzled in a bouclé wool sheath dress by Felipe Varela during a 2014 outing to the FAO headquarters for the second international conference on nutrition in Rome, Italy. Photo: Franco Origlia/Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria was the picture of elegance donning a full-length silk gown to Prince William and Kate Middleton's pre-wedding dinner gala in 2011. Photo: Chris Jackson/GP/Getty Images
Princess Madeleine of Sweden kept warm in New York City paring her full-length gown with a white fur jacket for her outing to the American Scandinavian Society's 2011 Yule Ball. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Charlotte Casiraghi was a vision in red wearing a a pleated leather dress alongside her uncle Prince Albert at the 2016 Longines Global Champions Tour of Monaco. Photo: Venturelli/Getty Images for Longines
Princess Diana wasn't afraid to flash some skin in a daring red mini number for a dinner in Argentina. Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images
Queen Rania of Jordan opted for a simple albeit elegant number for the 2016 Celebrity Fight Night Gala held at the Palazzo Vecchio in Florence, Italy. Photo: Venturelli/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark looked effortlessly chic wearing a Marc Jacobs wrap dress to the 2012 St. Petersburg Loye Prize and Medals ceremony in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photo: Torsten Laursen/Getty Images
